CRADLE OF FILTH Frontman DANI FILTH Joins Cameo

Cradle Of Filth frontman Dani Filth has checked in with the following update:

"I have now joined the hallowed ranks of Cameo, the absolute best place to get personalised videos featuring your favourite stars. Not that I am one of those hallowed few, but hopefully I come at least a close second or third. You can therefore have me bang to rights and mouthing your filthy demands at this location. All else is pretty self-explanatory (see accompanying weird video)!"

Cradle Of Filth, has announced a digital show stream, a one-off special performance, titled The Infernal Vernal Equinox. The concert will be aired this Spring Equinox, Sunday, March 20, during which the band will play monumental 1996 studio album Dusk... And Her Embrace in full. ⁣

The Infernal Vernal Equinox show stream, March 20 at 11 AM, PST / 2 PM, EST / 7 PM, GMT / 8 PM, CET. Tickets available here.

Frontman Dani Filth states: "Greetings fellow Filthlings...⁣ After the glorious success of our livestream extravaganza back in May last year, we have decided to undertake a second in which we will play our legendary musical excretion 'Dusk... and Her Embrace' in its dark cinematic entirety, accompanied by a further bout of new album tracks and fan-favorites.⁣

Being unleashed on March 20th, 2022 - the day of the Spring Equinox - and known as 'The Infernal Vernal Equinox', this full live-stream ritual will also premiere the incredible third single video from 'Existence Is Futile' plus will include the entirety of our first livestream free for your vulgar delectation.⁣

So, Children of the Night, be expectant of horrific spectacle, big production, and razor-sharp Black Metal mayhem ascending your way.⁣ Warning. This one-off special performance is intended solely for those tortured souls still clinging to the last of winter’s grip.⁣ Happy f**king Spring!!!⁣"⁣

Cradle Of Filth in 2021 A.D.:

Dani Filth - Vocals

Richard Shaw - Guitar

Ashok - Guitar

Daniel Firth - Bass

Martin ‘Marthus’ Skaroupka - Drums

Anabelle - Keyboards & Backing Vocals