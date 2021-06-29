CRADLE OF FILTH Keyboardist ANABELLE Shares Quickfire "Saffron's Curse" Tutorial

Back in May, Cradle Of Filth announced Anabelle Iratni (Devilment, Veile) as their permanent replacement for former keyboardist, Lindsay Schoolcraft.

Anabelle has checked in with a new video clip along with the following message:

"This week's quickfire Cradle of Filth keys tutorial is for 'Saffron's Curse'. It comes in two parts: one played at normal speed followed by a breakdown of the parts. Using Roland FA-06 keyboard with a custom patch I made by blending a piano and harpsichord sample.

Each week, in one minute (or less), I'll show you how to play iconic Cradle of Filth key parts. I want to make this as accessible as possible for all ability levels!"

"Saffron's Curse" is taken from Cradle Of Filth's fourth album, Midian, released in 2000.