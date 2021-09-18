CRADLE OF FILTH Launch King Chaos Impaler Ale

Introducing a collaboration between Australian brewers Venom Beer, and UK extreme metal band Cradle Of Filth. ⁣

"The King Chaos Impaler Ale is a result of their Dangerously Good beer and our apocalyptic vibe," states Cradle Of Filth frontman Dani Fitlh. "We've worked to sate the demonic demands made by the King of Chaos to produce a sweet nectar boasting floral spice, passionfruit, peach, and citrus.⁣ The flames of Armageddon will feel a little cooler as this refreshing delight spears your tastebuds.⁣"

⁣King Chaos Impaler Ale comes in a 375ml can and is 4.5% ABV.⁣ Pre-order yours now at VenomBeer.com. ⁣Orders will be shipped from October 4th.

Florid on the front palate, smooth and dry on the back; this beer is crisp, clean and refreshing, slipping down your gullet like a treat.

Hints of unholy passionfruit, peach and citrus combine with a whisper of floral spice; and lightness from the wheat lets the beer go down smooth.

Utterly flavoursome whilst leaving you screaming for more, the venomous King Chaos is here, and Armageddon will be thirsty work.

Cradle Of Filth will release their new album, Existence Is Futile, on October 22nd via Nuclear Blast. Reserve your copy or pre-save the album here.

Existence Is Futile consists of 12 new tracks with a total playing time of 54 minutes.

Tracklisting:

"The Fate Of The World On Our Shoulders"

"Existential Terror"

"Necromantic Fantasies"

"Crawling King Chaos"

"Here Comes A Candle… (Infernal Lullaby)"

"Black Smoke Curling From The Lips Of War"

"Discourse Between A Man And His Soul"

"The Dying Of The Embers"

"Ashen Mortality"

"How Many Tears To Nurture A Rose?"

"Suffer Our Dominion"

"Us, Dark, Invincible"

"Sisters Of The Mist" (Bonus track)

"Unleash The Hellion" (Bonus track)

"Crawling King Chaos" video:

"Necromantic Fantasies" video: