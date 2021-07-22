CRADLE OF FILTH - Limited First Print Edition Of Maledictus Athenaeum #2 Adult Comic Book Available For Pre-Order

The limited First Print Edition of Cradle Of Filth's Maledictus Athenaeum #2 adult comic book is now available here. Limited to 2500 copies, each one is individually numbered, includes exclusive bonus content, glossy pages, cardstock cover, and a specialty foil treatment.

In the ruined halls of the Maledictus Athenaeum lie occult histories, sealed records, and cursed artifacts – this unholy archive explores the far corners of Cradle Of Filth’s musical legacy, a vast universe of Ageless Vampires, Mythical Creatures and Vengeful Gods. The Countess, The Huntress, Lilith, The Manticore, and many more, will be revisited in stories from an all-star roster of comics talent from the pages of Heavy Metal Magazine and beyond.

Issue #2 tells a two part tale, inspired by "Under Huntress Moon" and "The Forest Whispers My Name". Witness the huntress moon with stunning cover artwork by Santi Casas, featuring the Goddess of the hunt and her sisters.

Ships late September 2021