CRADLE OF FILTH Live At Wacken Open Air 2024; Pro-Shot Video Released

Extreme metal legends, Cradle Of Filth, performed at the 2024 edition of Germany's famed Wacken Open Air festival. The fest has shared professionally filmed footage of the band performing "Cruelty Brought Thee Orchids, "Dusk And Her Embrace", and "Nymphetamine Fix". Watch the clip below, and watch the full show at Magenta Musik.

Cradle Of Filth recently previewed their "By Order Of The Dragon" UK/European tour in the most grandiose macabre style - with a brand-new, entrancing single.

“Malignant Perfection” arrived just in time for the Halloween season, haunting with eerie keys, vampiric atmosphere, intricate riffs and revered frontman Dani Filth’s iconic soaring vocals. The track is accompanied by a deliciously dark new official music video, which promises to be only the first of several upcoming visual delights brought to you by Cradle Of Filth as they creep closer to the release of their 14th full-length album and Napalm Records studio debut.

Dani Filth divulges about the track and video: "Our new single and video, 'Malignant Perfection’, is our horrific homage to All Hallows Eve, as embodied by the female deification of evil. It is a perfect musical accompaniment to the spirit of the witching season; invoking dark, Autumnal splendour and celebrating the time when the thin line between life and death is at its most tenuous and the denizens of the otherworld seek to break the veil into ours.

The video, directed by the imitable Vicente Cordero and featuring the creative masterstrokes of one Missy Munster, is a playground of seductive darkness rife with malicious monsters and cryptid creations, all vying voraciously for the viewer’s eternal soul.

This comes at a perfect juncture for the Halloween period and our ‘By Order Of The Dragon’ UK/European Autumn tour. It also arrives on the back of a sensational collaboration with massive fashion label Vetement and also Blackcraft Clothing, and in the fiery wake of a successful sold-out Australian tour."

Stream/download “Malignant Perfection” here, and watch the official music video below:

Cradle Of Filth “By Order Of The Dragon” UK tour dates:

November

1 - Swansea, Wales - Patti Pavilion

2 - Manchester, UK - Damnation Festival

3 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City

5 - Belfast, Ireland - Limelight

6 - Dublin, Ireland - Academy

7 - Glasgow, UK - SWG3

8 - Newcastle, UK - NX

Cradle Of Filth “By Order Of The Dragon” EU tour dates:

November

11 - Cologne, Germany - Kantine

13 - Hamburg, Germany - 02 Markthalle

14 - Aarhus, Denmark - Voxhall

15 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Klubbe

16 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Brewhouse

18 - Prague, Czech Republic - Lucerna Music Bar

19 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Kino Siska

20 - Milan, Italy - Live Club

22 - Barcelona, Spain - Salamandra

23 - Madrid, Spain - BUT

24 - Lisbon, Portugal - LAV Lisboa ao vivo

26 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27

28 - Lyon, France - La Rayonne

29 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

30 - Vaureal, France - Le Forum

December

2 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rockhal

3 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Substage

4 - Berlin, Germany - SO36

5 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg

7 - Leige, Belgium - OM

8 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013

Positioned firmly at the top of the extreme metal genre, Cradle Of Filth reign supreme as one of the most revered, formative and notorious names in the scene, and are responsible for breaking ground for many of today’s top metal artists with their trademark mixture of grim blackened heaviness, macabre theatricality and scintillating gothic style. The rule of Filth began in 1991, followed by the unleashing of 1994’s The Principle Of Evil Made Flesh – humble beginnings that expanded into cinematic classics like Cruelty And The Beast and Midian.



The band’s unyielding international touring schedule has garnered them a massive following both in the cult underground and at the top of the mainstream, defying trends while staying true to their roots. More recent offerings such as 2015’s Hammer Of The Witches and 2017’s Cryptoriana - The Seductiveness Of Decay continued to bolster the unremitting legacy of Filth, until the band, along with the rest of the universe, was abruptly halted by the global pandemic in 2020. But, as is evident by the staggering response from their devoted legion of followers, that time was put to good use, spurring the emergence of the band’s latest, breathtakingly heavy studio offering, 2021’s Existence Is Futile. The album debuted at #20 on the Billboard 200 with Hard Rock Genre, on the Hard Music Albums charts at #4 in the US and #5 in Canada, #9 on the German Album charts, #3 and #5 on the UK Rock & Metal Albums chart and UK Independent Albums chart respectively, #4 on the Finnish Albums chart and many more.

More recently, the band released their first live album in 20 years, Trouble And Their Double Lives, via new label home Napalm Records. Recorded between 2014 and 2019 at different performances in the USA, Europe, Australia and beyond during their “Cryptoriana World Tour” and dates following, the album serves as a time-capsule of blisteringly intense live energy, and an astounding testament to Cradle Of Filth’s renowned latest era. The album also included two bonus tracks and two entirely brand new studio tracks, “She is a Fire” and “Demon Prince Regent”.

As they prepare for their next full-length release coming soon, Cradle Of Filth continually proves that they unequivocally own the dark.

(Photo - Roberto Diaz)