CRADLE OF FILTH Members Engaged To Be Married

Congratulations to Cradle Of Filth members, guitarist Marek "Ashok" Šmerda and female vocalist Zoe Marie Federoff, who have announced their engagement.

In addition to the announcement, Zoe Marie Federoff states: "First of all, thank you all so much for your warm wishes and congratulations. Secondly, I truly wish I didn’t feel the need to completely clear this up but there’s a lot of strange rumors and stories floating around so, take note:

I never knew Ashok before I joined CoF. He had nothing to do with me coming on board.

I have already written some material for the next CoF album so clearly our engagement has nothing to do with my continued stay in this band.

We have no plans to leave CoF as we truly enjoy working together, not to mention working with several of our closest friends. Dani has been the greatest and most supportive leader possible when it comes to our engagement.

We remain happily committed to his team in CoF.

Now please - stop speculating and spreading rumors and let’s celebrate all the good things happening this year!" 🙂





(Top photo - Anthony Ponce)