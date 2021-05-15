CRADLE OF FILTH - Official Midian Guitar Up For Grabs

Cradle Of Filth have checked in with the following update:

"Look at this this absolutely gorgeous beast! This is the exact Midian guitar courtesy of Vorona Guitars you can win if you have or are about to purchase a ticket for the Cradle Of Filth livestream event (which is available to view until May 26th). Each official purchase is an entry into the competition. The lucky winner will be announced after the 26th.

If you haven’t seen the incredible live performance yet, please feel free to check out what everybody is saying about it in previous threads! Looks like it resonated well with many! Tickets here.

Stay safe and more importantly, stay filthy!"

Cradle Of Filth have announced Anabelle Iratni (Devilment, Veile) as their permanent replacement for former keyboardist, Lindsay Schoolcraft.

A message states: "After a triumphant debut at our live stream yesterday, please all welcome Anabelle to Cradle Of Filth! 🤘⁣ Tickets are still available to purchase to rewatch our Dracula Spectacular until May 26th via Veeps."

Learn more about Anabelle here.