CRADLE OF FILTH Postpone Livestream Concert To May 12

After recently announcing the title of their upcoming magnum opus, Vampyric Masters Of Extreme Metal, Cradle Of Filth are busying in the shadows to reveal further insights on Existence Is Futile, an album that will break the light of day later this year. Yet their infernal hell-fires will already start discolouring the skies this spring, when the band finally play their highly anticipated live stream concert from a new undisclosed location, chosen primarily for the bigger, bolder, more batshit crazy production the band are bringing to their captive audience.

The concert will begin on May 12 at 5 PM, EDT/2 PM, PDT and will be the first live performance of Cradle Of Filth happening in 2021 A.D., the year of the plague. With this atmospheric online extravaganza, the band promise to deliver a show of malefic proportions to pave the way for the upcoming album.

Order your tickets for the live stream here.

Besides the digital ticket to the live stream, fans will also be able to purchase two different exclusive t-shirt bundles as well as an exclusive limited to 100 people VIP Meet & Greet experience with the whole band.

If you are unable to watch the show live, tickets will be available to watch or re-watch this massive show on the site until May 26.

Cradle Of Filth's last album, Cryptoriana - The Seductiveness Of Decay, was recorded at Grindstone Studios, Suffolk, UK, by the very honourable Scott Atkins, Esq., who has been the resident go-to producer for Cradle Of Filth for several albums.