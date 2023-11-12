CRADLE OF FILTH Postpones 2024 Tel Aviv Concert - "This Opportunity Has Been Taken Out Of Our Hands"

Cradle Of Filth was scheduled to begin their Necromantic Fantasies Tour in Tel Aviv, Israel on February 10, 2024. Unfortunately, that will not happen as planned. The band has issued the following statement:

"Cradle Of Filth announce the postponement of their Tel Aviv show in Israel, not because of any affiliation with terrorist groups as some people on Facebook have nefariously suggested, but due to band member’s governments advising against travel to the region, our insurers refusing to cover the band for the show and the logistics of bringing a concert and equipment to a nation in the grip of war.

We fully understand the gravity of the situation in Israel and Gaza City at the present and apologies to all our fans in the region for the postponement.

We are very sorry for the decision and appreciate the disappointment that our fans must be feeling, but it must be realised that this opportunity has been taken out of our hands due to the seriousness of the situation, as it was when we were forced to postpone our lengthy tour of Russia last year under similar circumstances.

We have performed in Israel before and thoroughly enjoyed the experience with our Israeli friends and fans alike and were very much looking forward to starting our February tour in Tel Aviv.

Thank you for your understanding. We are mere musicians not activists or soldiers and by that token, are privy to the concerns and requests of international advisement.

Yours faithfully,

Cradle Of Filth"

The Necromantic Fantasies Tour, with special guest Wednesday 13 - performing an intense set of Murderdolls songs - will now begin on February 12, 2024 in Gdansk, Poland at B90.

February

12 - Gdansk, Poland - B90

13 - Vilnius, Lithuania - Loftas

14 - Riga, Latvia - Melna Piektdiena

16 - Tampere, Finland - Pakkahuone

17 - Seinäjoki, Finland - Rytmikorjaamo

18 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia

20 - Tallinn, Estonia - Helitehas

22 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

23 - Krakow, Poland - Studio

24 - Plzen, Czech Republic - Serikovka

25 - Brno, Czech Republic - Fleda

27 - Cluj, Romania - Form Space

28 - Bucharest, Romania - Quantic Club

March

1 - Istanbul, Turkey - IF Performance Hall Beşiktaş

2 - Thessaloniki, Greece - Principal Club Theater

3 - Athens, Greece - Fuzz Club

5 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Club Joy Station

6 - Budapest, Hungary - Durer Kert

7 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Majestic Music Club

8 - Košice, Slovakia - Collosseum Club

(Photo - Anthony Ponce)