CRADLE OF FILTH Release "Necromantic Fantasies" Single And Music Video

After shaking the world in its foundation with the announcement of their 13th manifesto, Existence Is Futile, that will see the light of the day on October 22, Cradle Of Filth gather again to bring their next sacrifice to the devilish forces of dark metal: Today, the band reveals the second single of their new album to come, “Necromantic Fantasies”. Watch the video below.

Directed by Vicente Cordero, this video was shot back-to-back with his previous work for the band, the horribly apocalyptic “Crawling King Chaos”, though both are remarkably contrasting.

Dani Filth had this to say of the latest video to enter the Cradle catalogue: “This is a very different video from its predecessor, sporting more of a narrative amid leaning back toward a dark Victorian gothic vibe, showcasing the second of many unique tracks on this, our 13th album. It’s very cinematic, much like ‘Crawling King Chaos,’ but walking a much more 'dark faerytale' path. The director Vicente has done such an amazing job bringing the storyline together with the band and the incredible sets. It looks gorgeous. And the song is pretty good too!”

Existence Is Futile will be available in the following formats:

- CD jewelcase

- CD digipak (incl. 2 bonus tracks)

- Collector's edition boxset including digipak, 2LP in gatefold, necklace with band symbol pendant, 5 buttons, flag with album artwork, lyric sheet from Dani Filth (also available as strictly limited NB mailorder edition featuring an alternative cover artwork)

- 2 LP in gatefold with 2 bonus tracks:

* Black

* Picture

* Glow in the dark

* Red + yellow marbled (NB mailorder excl.)

* Purple + black marbled (UK exclusive)

* Silver + black splatter (US exclusive)

* Blue transparent (EMP excl.)

* White + black marbled (Revolver excl.)

- Cassette tape (US exclusive)

Reserve your copy or pre-save the album here.

Existence Is Futile consists of 12 new tracks with a total playing time of 54 minutes.

Tracklisting:

"The Fate Of The World On Our Shoulders"

"Existential Terror"

"Necromantic Fantasies"

"Crawling King Chaos"

"Here Comes A Candle… (Infernal Lullaby)"

"Black Smoke Curling From The Lips Of War"

"Discourse Between A Man And His Soul"

"The Dying Of The Embers"

"Ashen Mortality"

"How Many Tears To Nurture A Rose?"

"Suffer Our Dominion"

"Us, Dark, Invincible"

"Sisters Of The Mist" (Bonus track)

"Unleash The Hellion" (Bonus track)

"Crawling King Chaos" video:

Cradle Of Filth have announced that something fiendish is brewing. The vile six-piece will be appearing at one of London’s iconic venues, The Roundhouse, on Sunday, October 31, aka All Hallows' Eve, for a very special album release show.

The evening's proceedings will comprise a wicked set of fan-favouites and new songs alike, taken from their forthcoming record, Existence Is Futile, out October 22. Supports to be announced in due course. The preparatory conjurations have begun and the blood oath is settled - make sure you don't miss out, because this event is set to be a night that we'll never forget!

Lord of all things diabolical, frontman Dani Filth stated: "An iconic venue, an iconic setlist, All Hallows' Eve in London... six highly strung extreme metal musicians. What could possibly go wrong?! Seriously though, this is going to be a worthy return to the capitol after pre-Covid's London 2019 Palladium bash; another auspicious night swathed in mist and full production. So come now Children of the Beast, this Halloween, Sunday 31st October, to our musical séance to raise the dead from their graves. Hot ghoulfriends invited!"

Tickets on sale here.

Cradle Of Filth will return to American shores this fall for the Lustmord and Tourgasm tour, featuring an epic full performance of the British band’s classic 1998 concept album Cruelty And The Beast for the first time ever, as well as an encore of other Cradle Of Filth fan favorites.

“It’s been far too long America, but soon we will return to haunt your shores again,” says Dani Filth. “We, as a band, are very much looking forward to coming back to the States and performing Cruelty And The Beast in its entirety (plus some firm fan favourites), which was our earlier intention before the Pandemic reared its ugly head.”

Joining Cradle Of Filth will be 3Teeth and Once Human. “To say we’re very excited about this, plus the support of 3Teeth and Once Human is an overwhelming understatement!” Filth says.

Says Once Human guitarist Logan Mader, “After nearly two years of being pent up, it’s time to let loose! We are beyond ready to hit the road and destroy stages this October supporting the mighty Cradle Of Filth and in support or our new single, ‘Deadlock,’ featuring Robb Flynn. Once Human’s new album will be out early ‘22, more singles to come!”

Released in 1998, the monumental Cruelty And The Beast is based on the legend of the Hungarian “blood countess” Elizabeth Báthory. Born into a prominent Hungarian family in 1560, Bathory went on to torture and kill an unknown number of women and girls – reportedly up to 650 - between 1590 and 1610. Despite evidence against her, Bathory was spared a death sentence by her family’s prominence and was sentenced to imprisonment at Čachtice Castle in Hungary (now Slovakia) until her death in 1614. Bathory is listed in the Guinness Book of World Records as the most prolific female killer in history.

This harrowing tale was brought to life musically on Cruelty And The Beast, a grandiose endeavor that introduced a more gothic influence to the extreme metal band’s sound, with vocal choirs and string elements working in synch with Cradle Of Filth’s trademark guitar riffs and blast beats. To complete the vision, the band included guest narration by actress Ingrid Pitt, who played the role of Bathory in the 1971 Hammer cult classic Countess Dracula. The album also served as Cradle Of Filth’s formal introduction to North American, after already catching the ears of fans across the pond with their The Principle of Evil Made Flesh and Dusk and Her Embrace albums.

Dates:

October

1 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey

2 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

3 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

5 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

7 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

9 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

10 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC

11 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

12 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

14 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater

15 - Detroit, MI - Harpo’s

16 - Chicago, IL - Radius

18 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

20 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

21 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

22 - San Diego, CA - Belasco Theatre

23 - Los Angeles, CA - Observatory North Park

24 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

26 - San Francisco, CA - Regency

29 - Monterrey, MX - Monterrey Metal Festival

Cradle Of Filth, 2021 A.D., are:

Dani Filth - Vocals

Richard Shaw - Guitar

Ashok - Guitar

Daniel Firth - Bass

Martin ‘Marthus’ Skaroupka - Drums

Anabelle - Keyboards & backing vocals