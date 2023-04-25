CRADLE OF FILTH's DANI FILTH - "My Story As A Metal Frontman"; Video

Cradle Of Filth frontman, Dani Filth, spoke with Chaoszine to discuss his journey as a metal vocalist. Check out the video below:

As fans anxiously await the studio follow up to Cradle Of Filth’s 2021 full-length album, Existence Is Futile, the extreme metal legends have unleashed a thirst-quencher of epic proportions - their first live album to be released in over 20 years, Trouble And Their Double Lives, set for release on April 28 via Napalm Records.

Recorded between 2014 and 2019 at different performances in the USA, Europe, Australia and beyond during their “Cryptoriana World Tour” and dates following, the album serves as a time-capsule of blisteringly intense live energy, and an astounding testament to Cradle Of Filth’s renowned latest era.

Produced, mixed and mastered by Scott Atkins at Grindstone Studios in Suffolk, England with recording captured by Danny B, the brand new live onslaught not only features a slew of fan favorites encompassing the band’s electrifying discography - such as “Nymphetamine (Fix)”, “Bathory Aria” and “Blackest Magick in Practice” - but also two bonus tracks and two entirely brand new songs, “She is a Fire” and “Demon Prince Regent”.

The two new studio tracks provide a hefty taste of what’s to come on future Cradle Of Filth studio releases! “She Is A Fire” starts the album with a sinister riff, ominous atmosphere and spine-tingling keys. Dani Filth’s renowned vocal delivery cascades in haunting screams and whispers atop hair-raising guitar leads and unrelenting drums. “Demon Prince Regent” slams in with a wall of sound and grim, blackened guitar leads before reaching a headbanging, bouncing chorus. Dramatic, score-like symphonics encapsulate the melancholic anthem before leading into a speeding solo, proving itself as yet another Cradle Of Filth classic to be.

Make sure to grab your copy of this very special addition to the Cradle Of Filth canon while they last.

Dani Filth adds: "I would say a live record was long overdue, judging by the 20-odd year gap between this and our previous offering! It also serves as a great accompaniment to the forthcoming co-headlining ‘Double Trouble Live’ tour(s) with DEVILDRIVER, and strangely enough is also a notable gap-filler whilst we prepare our debut album for Napalm Records, due for mass excretion in 2024."

Trouble And Their Double Lives will be available in the following formats:

- 2 CD Digisleeve

- 2 LP Gatefold Black Vinyl

- 2 LP Gatefold Silver Vinyl (European retail only)

- 2 LP Gatefold MARBLED Orange Transparent Black w/ Slipmat - Napalm Records Store exclusive (limited to 500 copies)

- 2 LP Gatefold GOLD - Napalm Records Store exclusive (limited to 500 copies)

- Deluxe Boxset (incl Wooden Box, 2 - CD Digisleeve, Patch, Pick tin, Keychain, Earplugs) - Napalm Records Store exclusive (limited to 666 units)

- Digital Album

Trouble And Their Double Lives tracklisting:

"She Is A Fire" (new studio track)

"Heaven Torn Asunder"

"Blackest Magick In Practice"

"Honey And Sulphur"

"Nymphetamine (Fix)"

"Born In A Burial Gown"

"Desire In Violent Overture"

"Bathory Aria"

"The Death Of Love" (bonus track)

"Demon Prince Regent" (new studio track)

"Heartbreak And Seance"

"Right Wing Of The Garden Triptych"

"The Promise Of Fever"

"Haunted Shores"

"Gilded Cunt"

"Saffron's Curse"

"Lustmord And Wargasm (The Lick Of Carnivorous Winds)"

"You Will Know The Lion By His Claw" (bonus track)

"She Is A Fire" video:

(Photo - Annie Atlasman)