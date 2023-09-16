CRADLE OF FILTH Share Highlight Reel From Milagre Metaleiro XIV Open Air 2023 Headline Show

UK-based black metallers Cradle Of Filth headlined the third day of the Milagre Metaleiro XIV Open Air 2023 on August 27th, in Pindelo Dos Milagres, Viseu, Portugal. They have shared a highlight reel from the show, which can be viewed below.

Cradle Of Filth will return to imbue Europe's stages in inescapable darkness, bringing their matchless live presence and musical onslaught to their enormous fanbase in 2024 with their “Necromantic Fantasies” tour. The tour will kick off in Tel Aviv, Isreal on February 10, visiting 21 cities in total, before ending in Košice, Slovakia on March 8.

After releasing their most successful record to date, Existence Is Futile, in 2021, followed by their first live album in 20 years, Trouble And Their Double Lives, in 2023, England’s finest extreme metal export with legendary frontman Dani Filth will conjure a hell of a show to remember without the shadow of a doubt!

On top of that, the tour features top-notch special guest and labelmate, The Duke of Spook himself, Wednesday 13, celebrating his former band, revered glam punk icons Murderdolls, plus alternative outfit Sick N’ Beautiful. Wednesday 13 and his current band will perform an intense set of Murderdolls songs, taken from the band’s celebrated 2002 debut album, Beyond The Valley Of The Murderdolls, and their 2010 sophomore album, Women And Children Last.

Dani Filth comments: “We are so looking forward to performing at all these extraordinary places on this tour - it will be our first time playing in Turkey, can you believe it? - that it actually hurts! In the company of two great bands - Wednesday 13 and Sick’N‘ Beautiful - the anticipation for some riotous performances is running very high across the Baltics, the Balkans and Eastern Europe. So prepare yourselves for a night never to be forgotten, one of maleficent spectacle and debauch! You have been warned! See you early next year fellow Filthlings.”

Wednesday 13 adds: “We are extremely excited to be hitting the road with our friends in Cradle Of Filth. We will be performing in places in Europe that we’ve never been or haven’t been to in quite some time. We can’t wait to see you all on this tour!”

Dates:

February

10 - Tel Aviv, Israel - Reading 3*

12 - Gdansk, Poland - B90

13 - Vilnius, Lithuania - Loftas

14 - Riga, Latvia - Melna Piektdiena

16 - Tampere, Finland - Pakkahuone

17 - Seinäjoki, Finland - Rytmikorjaamo

18 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia

20 - Tallinn, Estonia - Helitehas

22 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

23 - Krakow, Poland - Studio

24 - Plzen, Czech Republic - Serikovka

25 - Brno, Czech Republic - Fleda

27 - Cluj, Romania - Form Space

28 - Bucharest, Romania - Quantic Club

March

1 - Istanbul, Turkey - IF Performance Hall Beşiktaş

2 - Thessaloniki, Greece - Principal Club Theater

3 - Athens, Greece - Fuzz Club

5 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Club Joy Station

6 - Budapest, Hungary - Durer Kert

7 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Majestic Music Club

8 - Košice, Slovakia - Collosseum Club

* no Wednesday 13 & Sick N’ Beautiful