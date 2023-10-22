CRADLE OF FILTH To Launch Funeral In Carpathia Comic Book

Coming this November from Opus Publishing and the mind of Dani Filth - Cradle Of Filth: Funeral In Carpathia issue #1.

"Carpathia, the pleasured dead speak of her, in necromantic tongue when ambered daylights are done…" The latest tale from Cradle Of Filth's majestic oeuvre comes to life in images of death and seduction! Written by Hector Lima (Megadeth) and drawn by legendary Argentinian artist Enrique Alcatena (Conan, Heavy Metal), Cradle Of Filth: Funeral In Carpathia is "supreme vampiric evil" to be relished by all gothic horror fans, filth and non-filth alike!

"Funeral In Carpathia" was the third track on Cradle Of Filth's second studio album, Dusk And Her Embrace, originally released in 1996 via Music For Nations. When Dusk And Her Embrace: The Original Sin was released in 2016 via Cacophonous, "Funeral In Carpathia" appeared as the seventh track. Both versions can be heard below.

In live news, Cradle Of Filth is currently in the midst of a co-headlining tour with DevilDriver. Remaining dates are as listed:

October

22 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head

24 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

25 - Sauget, IL - Pop's

26 - Wichita, KS - Temple Live

27 - Lubbock, TX - The Garden

29 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium