CRADLE OF FILTH - "What A Wild And Wonderful Year 2022 Was"

"What a wild and wonderful year 2022 was for Cradle Of Filth," begins vocalist Dani Filth in his New Year's Day address.

"I know that most bands would say that (and it hasn’t been without it’s ups and downs), but it really is true."

"From performing our second livestream concert at the beginning of the year, through to supporting Danzig in the US as part of a larger States/Canadian tour, through a healthy plethora of big Summer festivals to our Dark Horses And Forces Euro tour (culminating in the annual Halloween Sabbat in London), the year hasn’t been massively abundant in the live-show department, but the shows have all been very special (thanks in part to a reunification of the band with Zoe and Donny joining us in mayhem)."

"This has afforded us some personal growth, some awesome side-ventures into comics/toys/beer/palettes/statues/video games etc,etc and the chance to summon up a whole lot of fresh musical endeavours for 2023. Thus making this virginal year an exciting prospect indeed, with new expulsions and collaborations clamouring abundantly on our dark horizon."

"And so, with the festive season still twinkling musically behind us and the new year rolling fiercely on it’s way, it’s now time to look forward to an extremely filthy year!"

"Hails and salutations must quickly be extended to all the lovely people in and around the band; from friends and family to management, crew, legal, merchandisers, artists, record company, web runners, agents and promoters; collaborators and co-conspirators one and f’’king all! Thank you so much for everything you do for this bunch of filthy reprobates."

"And last and not least… To all our seething legions of fans across the wretched globe… we’ll be haunting you soon in 2023. The first exciting news to land drops the second week of January. Watch the night sky!"