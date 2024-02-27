CRASH KELLY Teases Cover Of "Round And Round" By RATT From Mïxx Täpe Vol. 1

Mïxx Täpe Vol. 1 is Crash Kelly’s first release since 2008, and has been expertly mixed by Frank Gryner (Rob Zombie, A Perfect Circle) to bring you back to the days of big drums, big guitars, and even bigger hair! It will be released on April 5th, 2024 via the Music In Motion label. Pre-orders can be placed now at this location.

"Round and round…what goes around, comes around! Couldn’t resist covering this classic from the Ratt gang," states Crash Kelly vocalist / guitarist Sean Kelly. "I had the pleasure of interviewing the great Warren DeMartini for my book Don’t Call It Hair Metal, so it was only fitting to include one of his finest moments as a writer and guitarist (alongside the late Robbin “King” Crosby) on Mïxx Täpe Vol. 1, featuring Tim Timleck on drums."

Crash Kelly was formed in 2003, ultimately signing with Los Angeles based Liquor and Poker Music, the boutique rock imprint of heavy metal powerhouse label Century Media records. Career highlights included tours with Alice Cooper, The London Quireboys, Enuff Z’Nuff, and many others as the band solidified its reputation as one of Canada’s finest underground rock n roll exports with performances across North America, the UK, and Europe.

Inspired by Sean Kelly’s best- selling book Don’t Call It Hair Metal : Art In The Excess Of ‘80s Rock, Mïxx Täpe Vol. 1 serves as a lovingly curated playlist, and features hot new recordings of songs by Mötley Crüe, Ratt, Twisted Sister, L.A. Guns, and W.A.S.P. The album also brings together covers of early glam and hard rock tracks that inspired these '80s icons, including selections by Alice Cooper, KISS, Cheap Trick, New York Dolls, and Sweeney Todd. It also features the latest Crash Kelly original song "Touch Me", available for the first time in physical form.

Tracklisting:

"Sex Action" – originally recorded by L.A. Guns

"Round And Round" - originally recorded by Ratt

"Too Fast For Love" - originally recorded by Mötley Crüe

"I Wanna Be Somebody" - originally recorded by W.A.S.P.

"I’ll Never Grow Up, Now!" - originally recorded by Twisted Sister

"Cold Ethyl" (ft. Nick Walsh) - originally recorded by Alice Cooper

"ELO Kiddies" - originally recorded by Cheap Trick

"Calling Dr. Love" - originally recorded by KISS

"Roxy Roller" – originally recorded by Sweeney Todd

"Lonely Planet Boy" – originally recorded by New York Dolls

"Touch Me" - Crash Kelly

Mïxx Täpe Vol. 1 is available in two formats here: Regular CD - Choose "CD", or Deluxe CD - Choose "CD-Signed". You will receive an autographed Crash Kelly – Mïxx Täpe Vol. 1 CD, plus a special Mixx Tape guitar pick, can koozie and button set.

Please note this is a pre-order to reserve your CD when it's released on April 5, 2024.

A love letter to the hard-rocking, but often snubbed, music of the era of excess: the 1980s.

There may be no more joyous iteration in all of music than 1980s hard rock. It was an era where the musical and cultural ideals of rebellion and freedom of the great rock ’n’ roll of the ’50s, ’60s, and ’70s were taken to dizzying heights of neon excess. Attention to songcraft, showmanship, and musical virtuosity (especially in the realm of the electric guitar) were at an all-time high, and radio and MTV were delivering the goods en masse to the corn-fed children of America and beyond.

Time hasn’t always been kind to artists of that gold and platinum era, but Don’t Call It Hair Metal analyzes the sonic evolution, musical diversity, and artistic intention of ’80s commercial hard rock through interviews with members of such hard rock luminaries as Twisted Sister, Def Leppard, Poison, Whitesnake, Ratt, Skid Row, Quiet Riot, Guns N’ Roses, Dokken, Mr. Big, and others.