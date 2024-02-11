CRASH KELLY To Release Mïxx Täpe Vol. 1 In April Feat. Covers Of L.A. GUNS, MÖTLEY CRÜE, KISS, And More; Pre-Orders Available Now

Mïxx Täpe Vol. 1 is Crash Kelly’s first release since 2008, and has been expertly mixed by Frank Gryner (Rob Zombie, A Perfect Circle) to bring you back to the days of big drums, big guitars, and even bigger hair! It will be released on April 5th, 2024 via the Music In Motion label. Pre-orders can be placed now at this location.

Crash Kelly was formed in 2003, ultimately signing with Los Angeles based Liquor and Poker Music, the boutique rock imprint of heavy metal powerhouse label Century Media records. Career highlights included tours with Alice Cooper, The London Quireboys, Enuff Z’Nuff, and many others as the band solidified its reputation as one of Canada’s finest underground rock n roll exports with performances across North America, the UK, and Europe.

Inspired by Sean Kelly’s best- selling book Don’t Call It Hair Metal : Art In The Excess Of ‘80s Rock, Mïxx Täpe Vol. 1 serves as a lovingly curated playlist, and features hot new recordings of songs by Mötley Crüe, Ratt, Twisted Sister, L.A. Guns, and W.A.S.P. The album also brings together covers of early glam and hard rock tracks that inspired these '80s icons, including selections by Alice Cooper, KISS, Cheap Trick, New York Dolls, and Sweeney Todd. It also features the latest Crash Kelly original song "Touch Me", available for the first time in physical form.

Tracklisting:

"Sex Action" – originally recorded by L.A. Guns

"Round And Round" - originally recorded by Ratt

"Too Fast For Love" - originally recorded by Mötley Crüe

"I Wanna Be Somebody" - originally recorded by W.A.S.P.

"I’ll Never Grow Up, Now!" - originally recorded by Twisted Sister

"Cold Ethyl" (ft. Nick Walsh) - originally recorded by Alice Cooper

"ELO Kiddies" - originally recorded by Cheap Trick

"Calling Dr. Love" - originally recorded by KISS

"Roxy Roller" – originally recorded by Sweeney Todd

"Lonely Planet Boy" – originally recorded by New York Dolls

"Touch Me" - Crash Kelly

Mïxx Täpe Vol. 1 is available in two formats here: Regular CD - Choose "CD", or Deluxe CD - Choose "CD-Signed". You will receive an autographed Crash Kelly – Mïxx Täpe Vol. 1 CD, plus a special Mixx Tape guitar pick, can koozie and button set.

Please note this is a pre-order to reserve your CD when it's released on April 5, 2024.