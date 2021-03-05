CRASH MIDNIGHT Premieres New Single “Killing Time”

Las Vegas hard rock breakouts, Crash Midnight, are dropping the first of a volley of four brand new singles for 2021 with "Killing Time." A scathing retort to some of the more detestable characters from the band's past, this anthem cuts to the quick with a pointed message. Featuring the band's trademark swagger, iconic riffs, and searing vocals - "Killing Time" feels both modern and timeless. Listen below and on Spotify.

This single is band's first release after newly acquiring the rights back to all of their masters and specifically, their debut album Lost In The City - which was just self-released in December 2020. It's the start of a new chapter for Crash Midnight taking complete control of their catalog under their own banner.

Timed with the single's release, Crash Midnight will be performing a streaming concert on March 6 from downtown Las Vegas that's set to reach over 2 million viewers and will feature the debut live performance of "Killing Time." The concert will air at 8 PM EST / 5 PM PST and will be shown at this location.

Recorded at producer Kevin Churko's Active Rock hitmaker, Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas, "Killing Time" is the follow-up to the band's highly successful single "Don't Need Your Advice" once again paired with co-producer Tristan Hardin (who has worked with such acts as Corey Taylor, Five Finger Death Punch, Disturbed). "Don't Need Your Advice" reached all the way to #4 on Spotify's Hard Rock Playlist.

A scorching retort to all the users out there who try to manipulate and position themselves to take advantage of others. "Killing Time" delivers a blistering message to some of the more detestable characters in the band's past, ruthlessly depicting exactly where they stand. "It's a sentiment I think a lot of people can relate to and our message to some of the self-aggrandizing sycophants we've had try to dig their claws into us over the years," says Shaun Soho (lead singer). "When you're in a relationship of any kind - business or romantic - with a parasite of that level, there's a lot of resentment and emotion that builds up and 'Killing Time' really stabs to the heart of that."