CRASH MIDNIGHT To Release “Suicide Tattoo” Single In October

Las Vegas-based rockers Crash Midnight will release their new single “Suicide Tattoo” on digital platforms October 7. A sidewinding, swagger-laden anthem, "Suicide Tattoo" careens through the seedy, debaucherous nights of the band's formative years in the Boston punk/rock scene.

Singer Shaun Soho tells BraveWords about “Suicide Tattoo”: "This one has been around for almost as long as the band has. It was one of the very first songs we wrote (under the original title ‘Yesterday’) and eventually I rewrote all the lyrics into ‘Suicide Tattoo’ right before we signed our first record deal with Universal. We ended up leaving it off the debut album because we just weren't satisfied with the song yet at the time. Earlier this year, I finally got back around to working it out when a new idea for the main riff came to me. It's got this sleazy winding feel to it that really nails the vibe of the song. It reminds me of reeling down the hallway back to our old apartment after some of those late Boston nights. So essentially we replaced the lyrics and now we've replaced nearly the entire instrumentation. It's been kind of an interesting process for this one, but we did keep a couple little nods to the original song in there to pay a homage to where it came from."

Over a decade in the making, the new track is a rare glimpse into the early days of Crash Midnight and a real hidden gem from that era.

Keep up with the band at crashmidnight.com.