CRASHING WAYWARD Announce Immersive Las Vegas Record Release Show

To celebrate the June 9 release of their debut album, Listen!, Las Vegas-based modern rock band, Crashing Wayward, have shared a track-by-track breakdown of the album in the below video. In the clip, frontman and songwriter Peter Summit talks about what inspired each of the album’s 11 songs.

The band is also thrilled to announce a special immersive record release show at The Industrial Sound in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 28, starting at 8 PM.

The event will kick off with a performance from the band and include art installations from worldwide-renowned graphic artist, designer and muralist Dave Persue (who also designed the show flyer above). Lauded illustrator, street artist and tattoo designer Mike Giant will also appear and has created a special edition print which will be available exclusively at the show and limited to 100 copies total. The event will include food trucks, on-site tattoos, drink specials and more. Tickets are available here

Tracklisting:

“Mouth To God’s Ear”

“Closer”

“Stranger Days”

“Disco Kills”

“Shake The Dead”

“Tilly”

“Staring At Ceilings”

“Death On Holiday”

“Paper Airplane Heart”

“Breathe”

“Velvets Drawn”

“Closer” video:

“Breathe”:

(Photo - Julie Bergonz)