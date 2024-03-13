CRASHING WAYWARD Release New Digital 45 "Stranger Days" (Unplugged)

Crashing Wayward has re-invented their latest single, "Stranger Days", not once but twice for their new Digital 45 "Stranger Days" (Unplugged), which offers two very different takes on this modern alternative rock ballad.

The acoustic version (referred to here as the A-Side) allows lead singer Peter Summit to shine, both vocally and lyrically, accompanied by a haunting piano part (supplied by guitarist David Harris). When Summit delivers lines such as “Like a painting by Dali...a knockout from Ali, ‘Confessions’ by Bowie...you’re my poetry” it’s hard not to be captivated by the passion behind the melody and the message.

The B-Side, the “Snakes Of Russia” remix, provides a sonically cinematic treatment orchestrated by Joseph Holiday. Holiday creates and releases music under the name Snakes Of Russia; his arrangement of “Stranger Days” employs a unique blend of synthesized textures and beats that approaches the song from a very different perspective.

The new Crashing Wayward Digital 45 "Stranger Days" (Unplugged) is released via RKF Media and available on all digital & streaming platforms.

The band’s debut album, Listen!, has garnered global praise from radio and high profile media, and crashed onto a multitude of Apple, Spotify and YouTube Music playlists.

Crashing Wayward recently received the “Best New Vegas Rock Band” award from Vegas Rocks! Magazine and completed a successful road run from California to Nebraska, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota and back to their home base of Las Vegas. More tour dates are on the horizon, including an appearance at Summerfest 2024 in Milwaukee.

Two songs from the album (“Velvets Drawn” and “Disco Kills”) can also be heard in the new feature film Road To Terzetto, recently seen on the big screen at major film festivals and coming soon to Amazon Prime.