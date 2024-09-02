CRAZY LIXX Releases “Call Of The Wild” Single With Music Video Set To 1987 Movie “The Lost Boys”

Swedish hard rockers Crazy Lixx have unveiled their new single “Call Of The Wild”, out today via Frontiers Music Srl.

The track is accompanied by a new unofficial soundtrack music video, made with clips from the classic 1987 vampire horror/comedy “The Lost Boys”, starring Kiefer Sutherland, Corey Haim, Corey Feldman and Jason Patric (among others).

Vocalist Danny Rexon comments on the track: “I'm very proud to set free this new song upon our listeners and I'm really excited to see what the reaction from the fans is going to be like. Crazy Lixx have gone through some changes during this past year and, even though the overall sound and style should be familiar to most fans, I also believe that there are new and fresh components to this latest material (of which there will be a lot more coming of course, don't you worry about that). A lot of work has been poured into making this and I can't wait to finally get it out there for everybody to hear.”

Crazy Lixx recently celebrated their 20+ year career, with the compilation Two Shots At Glory, released on February 16, 2024, and featuring reimagined renditions of their iconic successes.

The compilation was introduced by reimagined classics from the band’s catalogue “Whiskey Tango Foxtrot”, “Lights Out!” and “Fire It Up!”, all accompanied by UST videos that draw inspiration from a wide range of films, from blockbuster hits of the ‘90s to lesser-known ‘80s B-movies. They've gained immense popularity with both new and longtime fans, amassing nearly 10 million views in the past year. Some of these videos have even gone viral and climbed the official YouTube rock music charts.

Consistently releasing one album after another, Crazy Lixx, the Swedish hard rock sensations, has solidified its position as the forefront leader in the resurgence of '80s hard rock within Scandinavia. With staggering views in the millions for well-loved videos such as “Wild Child” and “Hunter of the Heart” on YouTube, remarkable streaming figures for hit tracks like “Blame It On Love”, “Hell Raising Women”, and “XIII”, and the inclusion of “Wild Child” in the Nicolas Cage horror film “Willy’s Wonderland”, Crazy Lixx is unwaveringly advancing in their quest for global dominance.

Line Up:

Danny Rexon - Vocals

Jens Lundgren - Guitar

Chrisse Olsson - Guitar

Jens Andersson - Bass