CRAZY LIXX Shares New Single “Little Miss Dangerous”

Swedish hard rockers Crazy Lixx are back with a new single "Little Miss Dangerous" alongside an accompanying official video. This new music is out today via Frontiers Music Srl.

Vocalist Danny Rexon comments on the track:

“We're bringing you another brand new rocking single, and this time it's the first ever song to be fully co-written by myself and bass player Jens Anderson. In addition to that, it's the longest song we've ever released as a single (with its 6+ minute runtime) and I feel like it has a few elements and an overall feeling that's a bit different compared to a lot of our previous stuff.

“I love the song and can't wait to see what people's reactions are going to be. And no, it's not a cover of the 1986 Ted Nugent song of the same name, but by the sound of it, ours could very well have been released in 1986 - it fits like a glove.”

Crazy Lixx recently celebrated their 20+ year career, with the compilation 'Two Shots At Glory,' released on February 16, 2024, and featuring reimagined renditions of their iconic successes.

The compilation was introduced by reimagined classics from the band’s catalog “Whiskey Tango Foxtrot”, “Lights Out!,” and “Fire It Up!”, all accompanied by UST videos that draw inspiration from a wide range of films, from blockbuster hits of the ‘90s to lesser-known ‘80s B-movies. They've gained immense popularity with new and longtime fans, amassing nearly 10 million views in the past year. Some of these videos have even gone viral and climbed the official YouTube rock music charts.

Consistently releasing one album after another, Crazy Lixx, the Swedish hard rock sensation, has solidified its position as the forefront leader in the resurgence of '80s hard rock within Scandinavia. With staggering views in the millions for well-loved videos such as “Wild Child” and “Hunter of the Heart” on YouTube, remarkable streaming figures for hit tracks like “Blame It On Love”, “Hell Raising Women”, and “XIII”, and the inclusion of “Wild Child” in the Nicolas Cage horror film Willy’s Wonderland, Crazy Lixx is unwaveringly advancing in their quest for global dominance.

Crazy Lixx are:

Danny Rexon - Vocals

Jens Lundgren - Guitar

Chrisse Olsson - Guitar

Jens Andersson – Bass

(Photo: Nils Sjöholm)