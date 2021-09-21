CRAZY LIXX Streaming New Song "Reach Out"; Audio

Frontiers Music Srl recently announced the forthcoming release of Swedish hard rockers Crazy Lixx's new album, Street Lethal, on November 5. Listen to the song "Reach Out" below, and pre-order/save Street Lethal on CD/LP/Digital here.

The LP version of Street Lethal is a 180g, yellow vinyl in gatefold sleeve that is exclusive to the label's webstores. Limited to 300 copies worldwide.

Chock full of huge choruses, memorable hooks and riffs, and wailing, emotive guitar solos, fans of the band will be thrilled and delighted by what is on offer with Street Lethal. Massive production comes courtesy of Danny Rexon, who, over the past couple of years, has really turned into a master craftsman in the studio. With Tobias Lindell (H.E.A.T, Europe, Hardcore Superstar etc.) handling the mix, this album is sure to resonate with old fans and new listeners alike.

With Street Lethal, Crazy Lixx surpasses all expectations for new music from the band and surpasses their own revered and celebrated catalog. It’s an album that is confident, slick, and full of passion. Here, Crazy Lixx prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that they’re not just one of the pack, but that they are right there at the front of it. No one does what they do quite as well...

Album after album, Swedish hard rockers Crazy Lixx have continuously carved in stone their reputation as true leaders of the Scandinavian led ‘80s hard rock revival. With views in the millions for popular videos like “Wild Child” and “Hunter of the Heart” on YouTube, outstanding streaming numbers for tracks like “Blame It On Love”, "Hell Raising Women”, and “XIII”, and "Wild Child" being featured in the Nicolas Cage horror movie “Willy’s Wonderland,” Crazy Lixx are steadily continuing on their march for world domination.

Tracklisting:



"Enter The Dojo"

"Rise Above"

"Anthem For America"

"The Power"

"Reach Out"

"Final Fury"

"Street Lethal"

"Caught Between The Rock N' Roll"

"In The Middle Of Nothing"

"One Fire - One Goal"

"Thief In The Night"

"Reach Out":

"Anthem For America" video:

Lineup:

Danny Rexon - Vocals

Jens Anderson - Bass

Joél Cirera - Drums

Chrisse Olsson - Guitar

Jens Lundgren - Guitar