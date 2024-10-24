CREAM Legend JACK BRUCE - Songs For A Tailor Remastered 2CD/2 Blu-Ray Expanded Edition Now Available

Songs For A Tailor was Jack Bruce’s first solo project to be released after the demise of Cream in November 1968. Eager to make his debut solo album distinctly diverse from the music he had recorded with Cream, it featured music which stylistically drew on jazz, folk, classical and rock influences.

Joining Jack and producer Felix Pappalardi for the recording sessions at London’s Morgan Studios were some of Britain’s best musicians such as Chris Spedding, Jon Hiseman, Dick Heckstall-Smith, John Marshall, Art Themen and Henry Lowther. One session was also notable for the presence of George Harrison. Songs For A Tailor was a chart success in both the UK and the USA and is now rightly regarded as a masterpiece and one of Jack’s seminal works.

This boxed set edition features the original 1969 album mix (newly remastered from the original master tapes), along with wonderful new stereo and 5.1 Surround sound mixes of the album by Stephen W Tayler (from the original 8-track master tapes) and previously unreleased session out-takes and demos. The set also includes the marvellous 1970 documentary Rope Ladder to the Moon on Blu Ray video for the first time. Originally screened by the BBC, this film features live performances and an insight into Jack’s heritage, life and influences.

Tracklisting:

Disc 1:

Songs For A Tailor (The original mix remastered):

"Never Tell Your Mother She’s Out of Tune"

"Theme for an Imaginary Western"

"Tickets to Waterfalls"

"Weird of Hermiston"

"Rope Ladder to the Moon"

"The Ministry of Bag"

"He the Richmond"

"Boston Ball Game 1967"

"To Isengard"

"The Clearout"

Bonus tracks:

"Ministry of Bag" (demo)

"Weird of Hermiston" (alternate mix)

"The Clearout" (alternate mix)

"Ministry of Bag" (alternate mix)

Disc 2:

Songs For A Tailor The new stereo mix:

"Never Tell Your Mother She’s Out of Tune"

"Theme for an Imaginary Western"

"Tickets to Waterfalls"

"Weird of Hermiston"

"Rope Ladder to the Moon"

"The Ministry of Bag"

"He the Richmond"

"Boston Ball Game 1967"

"To Isengard"

"The Clearout"

Bonus tracks:

"Rope Ladder to the Moon" (first demo)

"Never Tell Your Mother She’s Out of Tune" (first attempt)

"Vikings (To Isengard)" (first attempt)

"Rope Ladder to the Moon" (second attempt)

"You Burned the Tables on Me" (instrumental demo)

"Escape to the Royal Wood (On Ice)" (instrumental demo)

Disc 3 (Blu-Ray):

Songs For A Tailor (96 kHz / 24-bit new 5.1 Surround Sound & stereo mixes by Stephen W Tayler & remastered original stereo mix):

"Never Tell Your Mother She’s Out of Tune"

"Theme for an Imaginary Western"

"Tickets to Waterfalls"

"Weird of Hermiston"

"Rope Ladder to the Moon"

"The Ministry of Bag"

"He the Richmond"

"Boston Ball Game 1967"

"To Isengard"

"The Clearout"

Bonus tracks:

"Rope Ladder to the Moon" (first demo)

"Never Tell Your Mother She’s Out of Tune" (first attempt)

"Vikings (To Isengard)" (first attempt)

"Rope Ladder to the Moon" (second attempt)

"You Burned the Tables on Me" (instrumental demo)

"Escape to the Royal Wood (On Ice)" (instrumental demo)

Disc 4 (Blu-Ray):

Rope Ladder to the Moon The 1970 documentary film

