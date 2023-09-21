CREED And Sixthman Make History With Rapid Sell-Outs Due To Unprecedented Response To Summer Of ‘99 Cruise And Summer Of ’99 And Beyond Cruise

Creed and Sixthman, the leader in festivals and music cruises for more than two decades, have made rock ‘n’ roll history with the swift sell-outs of their immersive Nineties rock ‘n’ roll celebrations at sea, Summer Of ’99 Cruise and Summer Of ’99 and Beyond Cruise – the first-ever artist-branded event franchise in Sixthman history to completely sell out two separate voyages. Following the historic announcement and immediate sell-out of Week 1, Creed unveiled Week 2 to a similarly unprecedented response, with all reservations booked within an hour of public on sale.

Presented by Sixthman, Summer Of ’99 Cruise and Summer Of ’99 And Beyond Cruise will be highlighted by the first public live performances in more than a decade by Creed - the GRAMMY® Award-winning band. Summer Of ’99 Cruise heads to sea April 18-22, 2024 from Miami, FL to Nassau, Bahamas aboard Norwegian Pearl. Summer Of ’99 And Beyond Cruise sails April 27-May 1, 2024 from Port Canaveral (Orlando) in Canaveral, FL to Nassau, Bahamas aboard Norwegian Jade.

Heralded with a series of viral teasers that lit up social media, the cruises were met by worldwide media attention spanning Billboard, SPIN, Metal Injection, Loudwire, Sportskeeda, Stereogum, and American Songwriter. Summer Of ’99 Cruise is now the top 3 among Sixthman’s all-time Pre-Sale Signups and Waiting List Signups for events of any kind.

Both Summer Of ’99 Cruise and Summer Of ’99 And Beyond Cruise will see Creed – comprised of Scott Stapp, Mark Tremonti, Brian Marshall, and Scott Phillips – reuniting for the first time since 2012 for two unique live performances under the Caribbean stars on the famed Pool Deck stage. Summer of ’99 Cruise will showcase an explosive lineup that includes Very Special Guest 3 Doors Down alongside a stacked all-star bill featuring Buckcherry, Tonic, Vertical Horizon, Fuel, The Verve Pipe, Tantric, Dishwalla, Louise Post (of Veruca Salt), Nine Days, and Sugar: The Nu-Metal Party. Summer Of ’99 And Beyond Cruise will then boast its own incredible bill, featuring Very Special Guest Daughtry alongside an all-star lineup that includes Buckcherry, Tonic, Vertical Horizon, Fuel, The Verve Pipe, Tantric, Louise Post (of Veruca Salt), Nine Days, Jimmie’s Chicken Shack and Sugar: The Nu-Metal Party. Both voyages will be hosted by Eddie Trunk and the stars of The Power Hour (Matt Pinfield, Caity Babs, and Josh Bernstein and also feature an exclusive live Q&A with Creed open to all guests, activities with bands and podcast hosts, panels, autograph sessions, and a very special Y2K Countdown theme party. As if that weren’t enough, all guests will receive an Autographed Commemorative Item signed by Creed prior to both events.

Fans who missed the opportunity to book can join the waiting lists for both sailings at summerof99cruise.com.

(Photo - Chuck Brueckmann)