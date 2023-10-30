CREED Announces 2024 North American "Summer Of ‘99 Tour" With Special Guests 3 DOORS DOWN, DAUGHTRY, And More

Creed, the multi-platinum, Grammy and American Music Award-winning rock band, is thrilled to announce their eagerly awaited 2024 Summer Of ‘99 Tour.

Produced by Live Nation, the 40-city tour kicks off on July 17 at the Resch Center in Green Bay, WI making stops across North America in Toronto, Nashville, Dallas, and Holmdel among others. Special guests 3 Doors Down will be direct support on a majority of the North American tour with Daughtry, Switchfoot, Tonic, and Big Wreck joining the band on select dates. Finger Eleven will open all dates on the tour.

A limited number of lawn seats at select venues will be available for $19.99 to commemorate the Summer Of ’99 Tour. Creed is also hosting an exclusive one-day event – Summer of ’99 and Beyond Festival – in San Bernardino, CA on August 31 at the Glen Helen Amphitheatre with 3 Doors Down, Daughtry, Finger Eleven, Fuel, Vertical Horizon, The Verve Pipe in support. More information on tickets for all dates can be found at Creed.com.

Tickets will be available starting with pre-sales from Tuesday, October 31, with the general on-sale starting Friday, November 3 at 10 AM, local time on Creed.com.

Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, stand on stage to watch the first 3 songs, Meet & Greet + photo op with members of Creed, access to the pre-show soundcheck, exclusive merch & more. For more information, visit Creed.com.

Tour dates:

July

17 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center * =

19 - Monticello, IA - Great Jones County Fair * = (Not A Live Nation Date)

20 - Walker, MN - Moondance Jam * = (Not A Live Nation Date)

23 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park * =

24 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion + =

26 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live + =

27 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach + =

30 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage # =

31 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre + =

August

2 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center + =

3 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake + =

6 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater x =

7 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center + =

9 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO + =

10 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center + =

13 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater x =

14 - Pelham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre + =

16 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre + =

17 - Welch, MN - Treasure Island Amphitheater + = (Not A Live Nation Date)

20 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion x =

21 - Boston, MA - Xfinity Center + =

23 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium + =

24 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC + =

31 - San Bernardino, CA - Glen Helen Amphitheatre (Summer of '99 And Beyond Festival)

September

1 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre + =

4 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre + =

6 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre + =

7 - Denver, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre + = (Not A Live Nation Date)

10 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP ^ =

11 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion + =

13 - San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center + =

14 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman + =

16 - Brandon, MS - Brandon Amphitheater ^ =

18| Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek + =

20 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds + =

21 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre + =

24 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place x =

25 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre + =

27 - Darien Lake, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater + =

28 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena + =

with:

+ 3 Doors Down

^ Daughtry

* Switchfoot

x Tonic

# Big Wreck

= Finger Eleven

(Photo - Chuck Brueckmann)