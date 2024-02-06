CREED Announces "Are You Ready?" Arena Tour With Special Guests 3 DOORS DOWN, MAMMOTH WVH, FINGER ELEVEN

With sold-out dates at amphitheaters across North America this summer, multi-platinum, Grammy and American Music Award-winning rock band, Creed, have extended their 40+ “Summer of ‘99” tour with the “Are You Ready Tour?” due to overwhelming fan demand.

Produced by Live Nation, the 20 additional arena dates will kick off this November in Oklahoma City at Paycom Center. The tour will feature special guests 3 Doors Down, Mammoth WVH and Finger Eleven in select cities (check routing for details).

The unprecedented resurgence of Creed has inspired stadium-wide singalongs, a nationwide marketing campaign with Paramount +, a viral EDM remix of “One Last Breath” and sold-out dates across the country.

Tickets will be available starting with pre-sales today, February 6, with the general onsale starting Friday, February 9 at 10 AM, local time on creed.com.

Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, stand on stage to watch the first three songs, Meet & Greet + photo op with members of Creed, access to the pre-show soundcheck, exclusive merch & more. For more information, visit creed.com.

"Are You Ready?" tour dates:

November

2 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center *

3 - Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena *

6 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center *

8 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena *

9 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum *

12 - Corpus Christi, TX - American Bank Center Arena *

13 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena *

15 - Austin, TX - Moody Center ATX *

16 - Bossier City, LA - Brookshire Grocery Arena *

19 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena *

20 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena *

22 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse *

23 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena *

25 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre ^

27 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena ^

29 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden *

30 - Bangor, ME - Cross Insurance Center *

December

2 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center #

4 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena *

5 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center #

* 3 Doors Down/Mammoth WVH

^ Mammoth WVH/Finger Eleven

# 3 Doors Down

This expansion of their recently unveiled “Summer of '99” tour, initially announced last October, has already sold-out half of its dates in major cities like Houston, Nashville, Toronto and more. More dates are projected to sell out in the near future based on current sales trends. Remaining tickets for these already announced shows as well as VIP Packages, exclusive merch & more can be found at creed.com.

(Photo - Chuck Brueckmann)