CREED's SCOTT STAPP - "A Grandpa I Am... And A Proud One At That"

Grammy winning songwriter, platinum solo artist, and voice of Creed, Scott Stapp, has revealed to People that he's a grandpa!

Stapp wrote Creed's signature hit, “With Arms Wide Open”, upon learning his wife was pregnant with his first child in 1998. Now, that child, son Jagger, is all grown up - and a dad himself.

“I have a beautiful, beautiful grandson,” the singer, 50, tells People. “I don’t feel like a grandpa! I look at myself and I’m like, when I was a kid, grandpas had grey hair and a cane. So maybe it’s the food and the vitamins and everything else we’ve learned on how to better take care of ourselves. But a grandpa I am. And a proud one at that.”

Stapp’s son Jagger, 25, and his wife welcomed a baby boy named Cash in September, and the star says the family is “doing great.” Stapp and his wife Jaclyn are also parents to daughter Milan, 17, and sons Daniel, 13, and Anthony, 6 (Jagger’s mom is Stapp’s ex-wife Hillaree Burns).

The singer - whose new solo album Higher Power is out now - says his children are his “purpose” in life, and that his difficult relationship with his stepfather inspired him to step up and “break the generational curse” when it came to fatherhood.

Scott Stapp's fourth studio album, Higher Power, is available via Napalm Records.



Higher Power describes a metamorphosis forged by loss, frustration, betrayal and near defeat. It features stand-out performances by Dorothy, guitar god Yiannis Papadopoulos, and a co-writing appearance by multi-Grammy winning songwriter and musician Steve McEwan. The album was produced by Marti Frederiksen and Scott Stevens and follows Stapp’s 2019 The Space Between the Shadows, which debuted at #3 on the US Current Rock Albums chart, the US Current Hard Music Albums chart, and the UK Official Rock & Metal Chart.

Higher Power is available in the following formats:

-Digital Album

-CD Digisleeve

-Solid Viola Gatefold Vinyl LP

-Black/Red Splatter Gatefold LP - Die Hard Edition w/ Slipmat & Record Butler (Napalm Mail Order Only, Limited to 300)

Order here.

Higher Power tracklisting:

"Higher Power"

"Deadman's Trigger"

"When Love Is Not Enough"

"What I Deserve" (feat. Yiannis Papadopoulos)

"If These Walls Could Talk" (feat. Dorothy)

"Black Butterfly"

"Quicksand" (feat. Yiannis Papadopoulos)

"You’re Not Alone"

"Dancing In The Rain" (feat. Yiannis Papadopoulos)

"Weight Of The World"

“If These Walls Could Talk” video:

"Deadman’s Trigger" lyric video:

“Black Butterfly” lyric video:

"What I Deserve" lyric video:

"Higher Power" lyric video:

Tour dates:

March

19 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom

21 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha

22 - Clear Lake, IA - Surf Ballroom

(Photo - Sebastian Smith)