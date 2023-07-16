CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL's Hit "Have You Ever Seen The Rain" Predicted The End Of The Band; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the video below, along with the following message:

"Sibling rivalry, band-member infighting, and an ongoing wrestle for creative control all led to the break up of today’s featured band, Creedence Clearwater Revival. Theirs was a bottled lightning career, but they were no one hit-wonder. In fact, they kicked out nine Top 10 hits in the space of two years. John Fogerty and his band never landed a #1, but they did have a record five #2 hits. Today’s song was certainly worthy of a #1; it is a true standard of the rock canon. It was also prophetic, predicting the collapse of this illustrious band. 'Have You Ever Seen The Rain' predicted what was about to happen, but only Fogerty knew what it meant. The rest of the guys had no idea. Find out how one of the biggest bands in the world went from clear blue skies to pouring rain almost overnight and then they were gone forever. Next on Professor of Rock."