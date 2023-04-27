CREEPING DEATH Announce Boundless Domain Summer 2023 Tour Dates

As Texas death metal juggernaut, Creeping Death, prepares to release their Boundless Domain LP on June 16 via MNRK Heavy, today the band announces the two-part Boundless Domain Summer 2023 tour.

Early 2023 saw Creeping Death travel overseas to the UK and Europe with Revocation and Goatwhore, and the band is currently out on a month-long North American tour supporting Carcass, Municipal Waste, and Sacred Reich which ends this Sunday in Los Angeles, California.

Before the current tour is even over, the band today announces the Boundless Domain Summer 2023 tour; a two-pronged venture which will see them joined by two different groups of support. Part 1 of the tour is set to begin in San Antonio, Texas on June 16 – the day the new LP sees release – and will run through the Western half of the US, ending July 1 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Creeping Death will be joined by Year Of The Knife, Fleshrot, and Saintpeeler for Part 1.

Following a quick breather, Creeping Death will head back out, launching the Boundless Domain Summer 2023 Part 2 run on July 10 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. This leg of the tour will see the band assaulting the Eastern half of the country through July 21, ending in Fort Worth, Texas. Part 2 will see the band flanked by Enforced (July 12 - July 16), Upon Stone, and Saintpeeler.

Comments guitarist Trey Pemberton, “We’re super stoked to finally play these new songs live! Especially with such sick lineups for each leg.”

See all confirmed dates below. Tickets for all shows go on sale this Friday, April 28th at 10 AM, local time.

Boundless Domain Summer 2023 Part 1 with Year Of The Knife, Fleshrot, Saintpeeler:

June

16 - Vibes Underground – San Antonio, TX

17 - The Rock – El Paso, TX

18 - 191 Toole – Tucson, AZ

19 - Brick By Brick – San Diego, CA

20 - Supply & Demand – Long Beach, CA

21 - Kilowatt Bar – San Francisco, CA

23 - Dante's– Portland, OR

24 - El Corazon – Seattle, WA

26 - The Shredder – Boise, ID

27 - Urban Lounge – Salt Lake City, UT

28 - The Black Sheep – Colorado Springs, CO

29/202389th Street – Oklahoma City, OK * No Fleshrot

July

1 - Mass Movement Community Arts – Tulsa, OK * No Fleshrot

Boundless Domain Summer 2023 Part 2 with Enforced (July 12 - July 16), Upon Stone, Saintpeeler:

July

10 - Chelsea's Live – Baton Rouge, LA

11 - 40 Watt Club – Athens, GA

12 - The Radio Room – Greenville, SC

13 - The Canal Club – Richmond, VA

14 - Lovedraft's Brewing Co. – Mechanicsburg, PA

15 - The Palladium – Worcester, MA

16 - Amityville Music Hall – Amityville, NY

18 - The Loud – Huntington, WV

19 - Eastside Bowl – Nashville, TN

20 - Vino's – Little Rock, AR

21 - Tulips FTW – Ft. Worth, TX

Pre-order Boundless Domain here.

Boundless Domain boasts future death metal classics like the super heavy, fast, and groovy Intestinal Wrap, which features George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher of Cannibal Corpse. Vitrified Earth showcases Creeping Death's increasing skills at songcraft, most evident with the cadence and phrasing of Alavi's vocals while never neglecting the sick riffs. Toward the album's end, there's even a bit of a spaced-out atmosphere, with guitar effects, harmonies, and heady time signatures.

Tracklisting:

“Boundless Domain”

“Intestinal Wrap” (feat. Corpsegrinder)

“Vitrified Earth”

“The Parthian Shot”

“Creators Turned Into Prey”

“Cursed”

“Remnants Of The Old Gods”

“Looming”

“The Common Breed”

“Intestinal Wrap” video: