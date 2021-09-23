CREEPING DEATH Release "Humanity Transcends" Visualizer Video
September 23, 2021, an hour ago
Texas death metal torch bearers, Creeping Death, will unleash The Edge Of Existence on October 8 via Entertainment One. A visualizer for the song, "Humanity Transcends", can be found below.
Crafted at Homewrecker Recording Studio in Tucson, Arizona and produced and mixed by Ryan Bram (Gatecreeper, Bitter Rivals, Sex Prisoner), the six-song EP introduces certified hellraisers, "Relics From The Past", "Humanity Transcends", and the title track. The new bangers sit alongside remade and revitalized versions of the three songs from Creeping Death’s 2016 debut EP: "Sacrament Of Death", "Doused In Flames", and "Skinned Alive".
Pre-orders for the The Edge Of Existence EP can be placed at this location.
Tracklisting:
"The Edge Of Existence"
"Relics From The Past"
"Humanity Transcends"
"Doused In Flames"
"Sacrament Of Death"
"Skinned Alive"
"Humanity Transcends" visualizer:
"The Edge Of Existence" video:
Creeping Death will support gore metal veterans Exhumed on their Worming Through America Fall tour. The twenty-nine-date trek begins October 22 in Costa Mesa, California and runs through November 20 in Oakland, California. Additional support will be provided by Bewitcher and Enforced. See all confirmed dates below.
October
22 - Costa Mesa, CA - The Commissary
23 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
24 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Underground
25 - Flagstaff, AZ - Yucca North
26 - Albuquerque, NM - The Launchpad
27 - El Paso, TX - The Rock House
28 - Odessa, TX - Cactus House
29 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box
30 - Austin, TX - The Lost Well
31 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey
November
2 - Indianapolis, IN - Black Circle Brewing
3 - Cincinnati, OH - Legends
4 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda’s
5 - Norfolk, VA - Taphouse
6 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery
7 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus
8 - Boston, MA - Sonia
9 - Buffalo, NY - Mohawk Place
10 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary
11 - Chicago, IL - Reggie’s
12 - Madison, WI - Crucible
13 - Davenport, IA - Racoon Motel
14 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown
15 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater
16 - Salt Lake City, UT - Ace’s High Saloon
17 - Boise, ID - The Shredder
18 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
19 - Portland, OR - Dante’s
20 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Metro Opera House
(Photo - Adam Cedillo)