CREEPING DEATH Release "Humanity Transcends" Visualizer Video

Texas death metal torch bearers, Creeping Death, will unleash The Edge Of Existence on October 8 via Entertainment One. A visualizer for the song, "Humanity Transcends", can be found below.

Crafted at Homewrecker Recording Studio in Tucson, Arizona and produced and mixed by Ryan Bram (Gatecreeper, Bitter Rivals, Sex Prisoner), the six-song EP introduces certified hellraisers, "Relics From The Past", "Humanity Transcends", and the title track. The new bangers sit alongside remade and revitalized versions of the three songs from Creeping Death’s 2016 debut EP: "Sacrament Of Death", "Doused In Flames", and "Skinned Alive".

Pre-orders for the The Edge Of Existence EP can be placed at this location.

Tracklisting:

"The Edge Of Existence"

"Relics From The Past"

"Humanity Transcends"

"Doused In Flames"

"Sacrament Of Death"

"Skinned Alive"

"Humanity Transcends" visualizer:

"The Edge Of Existence" video:

Creeping Death will support gore metal veterans Exhumed on their Worming Through America Fall tour. The twenty-nine-date trek begins October 22 in Costa Mesa, California and runs through November 20 in Oakland, California. Additional support will be provided by Bewitcher and Enforced. See all confirmed dates below.

October

22 - Costa Mesa, CA - The Commissary

23 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

24 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Underground

25 - Flagstaff, AZ - Yucca North

26 - Albuquerque, NM - The Launchpad

27 - El Paso, TX - The Rock House

28 - Odessa, TX - Cactus House

29 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box

30 - Austin, TX - The Lost Well

31 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey

November

2 - Indianapolis, IN - Black Circle Brewing

3 - Cincinnati, OH - Legends

4 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda’s

5 - Norfolk, VA - Taphouse

6 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery

7 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus

8 - Boston, MA - Sonia

9 - Buffalo, NY - Mohawk Place

10 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary

11 - Chicago, IL - Reggie’s

12 - Madison, WI - Crucible

13 - Davenport, IA - Racoon Motel

14 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown

15 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

16 - Salt Lake City, UT - Ace’s High Saloon

17 - Boise, ID - The Shredder

18 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

19 - Portland, OR - Dante’s

20 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Metro Opera House

(Photo - Adam Cedillo)