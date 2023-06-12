CREEPING DEATH Release "Vitrified Earth" Single And Music Video

Texas death metal behemoths, Creeping Death, today drop their ferocious new single and accompanying video for "Vitrified Earth”. The track appears on their Boundless Domain LP, set for release this Friday, June 16 via MNRK Heavy.

Produced by Killswitch Engage guitarist Adam Dutkiewicz (As I Lay Dying, The Acacia Strain, Underoath) Boundless Domain is, without question, a certified ripper from start to finish and stands towering among this year’s most volatile death metal offerings. In paying tribute to the passing of local icons Riley Gale of Power Trip and Wade Allison of Iron Age, the band - guitarist Trey Pemberton, singer Reese Alavi, bassist Eric “Rico” Mejia, drummer Lincoln Mullins, and guitarist A.J. Ross, III - found themselves digging deep into some of their metallic hardcore favorites making for a sophomore slab of monolithic weight, dimension, and relentless power.

“Vitrified Earth” showcases their increasingly innovative songcraft, most evident with the cadence and phrasing of Alavi’s vocals while never neglecting the sick riffs.

Offers Alavi,"The story this album tells is a mixture of optimism, pessimism, warnings, and consequences. Highlighting certain aspects of reality through fictional stories about the gods' influence on mankind, war, life, and death."

Pre-order Boundless Domain

Tracklisting:

“Boundless Domain”

“Intestinal Wrap” (feat. Corpsegrinder)

“Vitrified Earth”

“The Parthian Shot”

“Creators Turned Into Prey”

“Cursed”

“Remnants Of The Old Gods”

“Looming”

“The Common Breed”

"The Common Breed" video:

“Intestinal Wrap” video:

Tour dates below.

Boundless Domain Summer 2023 Part 1 with Year Of The Knife, Fleshrot, Saintpeeler:

June

16 - Vibes Underground – San Antonio, TX

17 - The Rock – El Paso, TX

18 - 191 Toole – Tucson, AZ

19 - Brick By Brick – San Diego, CA

20 - Supply & Demand – Long Beach, CA

21 - Kilowatt Bar – San Francisco, CA

23 - Dante's– Portland, OR

24 - El Corazon – Seattle, WA

26 - The Shredder – Boise, ID

27 - Urban Lounge – Salt Lake City, UT

28 - The Black Sheep – Colorado Springs, CO

29/202389th Street – Oklahoma City, OK * No Fleshrot

July

1 - Mass Movement Community Arts – Tulsa, OK * No Fleshrot

Boundless Domain Summer 2023 Part 2 with Enforced (July 12 - July 16), Upon Stone, Saintpeeler:

July

10 - Chelsea's Live – Baton Rouge, LA

11 - 40 Watt Club – Athens, GA

12 - The Radio Room – Greenville, SC

13 - The Canal Club – Richmond, VA

14 - Lovedraft's Brewing Co. – Mechanicsburg, PA

15 - The Palladium – Worcester, MA

16 - Amityville Music Hall – Amityville, NY

18 - The Loud – Huntington, WV

19 - Eastside Bowl – Nashville, TN

20 - Vino's – Little Rock, AR

21 - Tulips FTW – Ft. Worth, TX

