CREEPING DEATH - The Edge Of Existence EP Due In October, Video For Title Track Available Now

Texas death metal torch bearers, Creeping Death, will unleash The Edge Of Existence on October 8 via Entertainment One.

Crafted at Homewrecker Recording Studio in Tucson, Arizona and produced and mixed by Ryan Bram (Gatecreeper, Bitter Rivals, Sex Prisoner), the six-song EP introduces certified hellraisers, "Relics From The Past", "Humanity Transcends", and the title track. The new bangers sit alongside remade and revitalized versions of the three songs from Creeping Death’s 2016 debut EP: "Sacrament Of Death", "Doused In Flames", and "Skinned Alive".

“We’re aren’t trying to be the most innovative death metal band. We just want to be heavy and fun,” guitarist Trey Pemberton notes of the EP, without apology. “You’ll hear a natural progression from Wretched Illusions to The Edge Of Existence. And the next LP will be different, as well. Each release will be at least a little bit different from each other, but they will all still sound like Creeping Death. That’s who we are.”

In advance of the EP’s release, today the band unleashes a video for eponymous EP opener, "The Edge Of Existence". The track showcases the cold, sonic violence that lies within their unique combination of death metal and hardcore, while introudcing a spacious and progressive direction similar to Blood Incantation.

Notes Pemberton of the timely track, “‘The Edge Of Existence’ was the first of several new songs we’ve written since the onset of the pandemic. It begs that all too familiar question, ‘Can people band together for a greater cause? Or will we continue to make the same mistakes until the end of civilization?’”

Pre-orders for the The Edge Of Existence EP can be placed now at this location.

Tracklisting:

"The Edge Of Existence"

"Relics From The Past"

"Humanity Transcends"

"Doused In Flames"

"Sacrament Of Death"

"Skinned Alive"

Creeping Death will play this year's edition of Psycho Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino on Sunday, August 22. Additionally, the band will support gore metal veterans Exhumed on their Worming Through America Fall tour. The twenty-nine-date trek begins October 22 in Costa Mesa, California and runs through November 20 in Oakland, California. Additional support will be provided by Bewitcher and Enforced. See all confirmed dates below.

August

22 - Las Vegas, NV - Psycho Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay

October

22 - Costa Mesa, CA - The Commissary

23 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

24 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Underground

25 - Flagstaff, AZ - Yucca North

26 - Albuquerque, NM - The Launchpad

27 - El Paso, TX - The Rock House

28 - Odessa, TX - Cactus House

29 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box

30 - Austin, TX - The Lost Well

31 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey

November

2 - Indianapolis, IN - Black Circle Brewing

3 - Cincinnati, OH - Legends

4 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda’s

5 - Norfolk, VA - Taphouse

6 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery

7 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus

8 - Boston, MA - Sonia

9 - Buffalo, NY - Mohawk Place

10 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary

11 - Chicago, IL - Reggie’s

12 - Madison, WI - Crucible

13 - Davenport, IA - Racoon Motel

14 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown

15 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

16 - Salt Lake City, UT - Ace’s High Saloon

17 - Boise, ID - The Shredder

18 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

19 - Portland, OR - Dante’s

20 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Metro Opera House