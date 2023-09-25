CREEPING DEATH To Support DYING FETUS On Upcoming US Fall Tour; Boundless Domain Full-Length Out Now

Texas death metal behemoths, Creeping Death, will support Dying Fetus on their upcoming US fall headlining run. The Make Them Beg For Death tour commences on October 17 in Cincinnati, Ohio and runs through November 19 in Boston, Massachusetts. Additional support will be provided by Despised Icon and The Acacia Strain, as well as Chamber and Gates To Hell on select dates.

The journey follows Creeping Death’s massive two-part Summer headlining tour and their recent show opening for Amon Amarth. Tickets are on sale now, here. See all confirmed dates below.

Tour dates:

October (w/ Dying Fetus, Despised Icon, The Acacia Strain, Chamber)

17 - Bogarts - Cincinnati, OH

18 - Roxian Theatre - Pittsburgh, PA

19 - Brooklyn Bowl - Philadelphia, PA

20 - Canal Club - Richmond, VA

21 - Hangar 1819 - Greensboro, NC

22 - The Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

24 - The Beacham - Orlando, FL

26 - Warehouse Live - Houston, TX

28 - Come And Take It Live - Austin, TX

October (w/ Dying Fetus, Despised Icon, The Acacia Strain, Gates To Hell)

30 - Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM

31 - The Marquee - Phoenix, AZ

November (w/ Dying Fetus, Despised Icon, The Acacia Strain, Gates To Hell)

1 - House Of Blues - San Diego, CA

2 - The Belasco - Los Angeles, CA

3 - The Catalyst - Santa Cruz, CA

4 - Ace Of Spades - Sacramento, CA

5 - The Observatory - Santa Ana, CA

7 - The Depot - Salt Lake City, UT

9 - Summit Music Hall - Denver, CO

10 - The Granada - Lawrence, KS

11 - The Lyric At Skyway - Minneapolis, MN

12 - Concord Music Hall - Chicago, IL

13 - St. Andrew's Hall - Detroit, MI

14 - House Of Blues - Cleveland, OH

15 - Water Street Music Hall - Rochester, NY

17 - Warsaw - Brooklyn, NY

18 - Rams Head Live - Baltimore, MD

19 - Paradise Rock Club - Boston, MA

Creeping Death released their Boundless Domain full-length in June via MNRK Heavy. The offering was produced by Killswitch Engage guitarist Adam Dutkiewicz (As I Lay Dying, The Acacia Strain, Underoath) and is, without question, a certified ripper from start to finish and stands towering among this year’s most volatile death metal offerings.

Order Boundless Domain here.

Tracklisting:

“Boundless Domain”

“Intestinal Wrap” (feat. Corpsegrinder)

“Vitrified Earth”

“The Parthian Shot”

“Creators Turned Into Prey”

“Cursed”

“Remnants Of The Old Gods”

“Looming”

“The Common Breed”

"The Common Breed" video:

“Intestinal Wrap” video:

(Photo - Addrian Jafaritabar)