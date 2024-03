CREMATORY Live At Wacken Open Air 2023; Pro-Shot Video Posted

Gothic metal veterans, Crematory, performed at Germany's Wacken Open Air festival for the eighth time when they hit the W:E:T Stage in 2023. Professionally-filmed footage of the band performing "Break Down The Walls", "Rise And Fall", and "Tears Of Time" can be viewed below:

Crematory's latest album, Inglorious Darkness, is available via Napalm Records. Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Inglorious Darkness"

"Break Down The Walls"

"Trümmerwelten"

"Rest In Peace"

"The Sound Of My Life"

"Tränen der Zeit"

"Until We Meet Again"

"Zur Hölle"

"Not For The Innocent"

"Forsaken"

"Das Ende"

"Rest In Peace" visualizer:

"Trümmerwelten" video:

“Tränen der Zeit” visualizer:

“Break Down The Walls” video:

"Inglorious Darkness" video:

Lineup:

Felix Stass – Vocals

Katrin Jüllich – Keyboards

Markus Jüllich – Drums

Rolf Munkes – Guitar

Patrick Schmid – Bass