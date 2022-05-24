CREMATORY Re-Release Signature Single "Tränen der Zeit" In German; Visualizer Video Streaming

Crematory celebrates the last stretch before the release of their newest opus, Inglorious Darkness, with the re-release of one of their most legendary and celebrated songs, now with German lyrics, entitled “Tränen der Zeit”. The hymn was originally released in 1995 as “Tears In Time”, and since, it's official music video has racked up over a million views on YouTube. With its new German lyrics, the single marks one of the powerful highlights of not only their new album, but of the band’s whole career.

Crematory on “Tränen der Zeit”: "After years of the begging and pleading of our fans and on the occasion of the 30th band anniversary, we decided to re-record and rework our hit ‘Tears Of Time’ as the German version, entitled ‘Tränen der Zeit’. This song helped us to breakthrough worldwide and we think that now is exactly the right time to fulfill the wishes of our fans and thank them for the sensational 30 years of support. Therefore, we have also shot a video and will present the song live in a German-English mix!"

Inglorious Darkness is chock full of dark and resonating hymns, setting off with title track “Inglorious Darkness” – a true Gothic metal anthem and a worthy opener that sets the mood for what’s to come. “Break Down The Walls” hits direct, accented by a gentle melody wrapped in rock n’ roll drums that will infiltrate the listener’s brain, and is further solidified by the clean vocals of Felix in the verses mixed with mighty growls in the chorus.

Standout track “Trümmerwelten” lyrically illustrates a dystopian scene, while opulent keyboards build epic melodies to create orchestral, symphonic soundscapes underlined by heavy drumming. Monumental career highlight track “Tränen der Zeit” shines as bright as its original version - one of the highpoints of the band’s famous live shows - but in a modern new light. The band breathes new life into one of their all-time classics, engulfing the listener in melancholy and nostalgia alike reuniting with an old friend.

On tracks like “Sound Of My Life” and “Not For The Innocent”, the band’s tried-and-true use of keys and electronic elements are a noted standout, while tracks such as “Das Ende” blaze with headbang-inducing, stomping drums and hammering energy as German lyrics further intensify the Gothic industrial metal aura.

With Inglorious Darkness, Crematory prove that their passion burns brighter than ever, and that even after more than 30 years, they are solidified as a Gothic Metal genre giant.

Crematory on Inglorious Darkness: “New band line-up and back to the roots with only one guitar and no other singer besides Felix, who sang everything on this album alone, even the cleaner vocals. Hardness, melody and gloom are excellently combined on Inglorious Darkness. Real Gothic metal is the catchword, which can be enjoyed here. Numerous hits sung in German and English, partly electronic, partly orchestral and partly full on the face in Gothic rock'n roll style.”

Inglorious Darkness will be available in the following formats:

- Digisleeve CD Edition

- 2LP Gatefold Black

- Wooden Box: Digisleeve, Bonus CD, Logo Buckle Belt, Album Cover Flag, Plectrum Set (limited to 400 copies)

- 2LP Gatefold in transparent red (limited to 300 copies)

- Digisleeve & Shirt Bundle

- Digital Full Length Album

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Inglorious Darkness"

"Break Down The Walls"

"Trümmerwelten"

"Rest In Peace"

"The Sound Of My Life"

"Tränen der Zeit"

"Until We Meet Again"

"Zur Hölle"

"Not For The Innocent"

"Forsaken"

"Das Ende"

“Break Down The Walls” video:

"Inglorious Darkness" video:

Lineup:

Felix Stass – Vocals

Katrin Jüllich – Keyboards

Markus Jüllich – Drums

Rolf Munkes – Guitar

Patrick Schmid – Bass

(Photo - Stefan Heilemann)