CREMATORY Release New Single And Music Video "Break Down The Walls"

“Break Down The Walls” marks the second single off the upcoming record from German gothic metal pioneers Crematory, entitled Inglorious Darkness, out May 27 via Napalm Records. The newest single is a straightforward hit of a track - emerging as a gentle melody wrapped in heavy metal drums that will creep right into your head to stay, providing another metallic preview of the album. Stay tuned.

Crematory on “Break Down The Walls”: “Gothic rock'n roll motherfuckers! This is what modern dark rock must sound like. After our first gothic rock'n roll hit 'The Fallen' from the millennium year 2000, here is the second gothic rock'n roll steam hammer, which drills directly into the auditory canal! the Crematory hit factory is still running at full steam! The lyrics of ‘Break Down The Walls’ are about the fact that there will be always someone stronger and better and that sometimes it’s necessary to break some rules to achieve your goal.”

Inglorious Darkness is chock full of dark and resonating hymns, setting off with title track “Inglorious Darkness” – a true Gothic metal anthem and a worthy opener that sets the mood for what’s to come. “Break Down The Walls” hits direct, accented by a gentle melody wrapped in rock n’ roll drums that will infiltrate the listener’s brain, and is further solidified by the clean vocals of Felix in the verses mixed with mighty growls in the chorus.

Standout track “Trümmerwelten” lyrically illustrates a dystopian scene, while opulent keyboards build epic melodies to create orchestral, symphonic soundscapes underlined by heavy drumming. Monumental career highlight track “Tränen der Zeit” shines as bright as its original version - one of the highpoints of the band’s famous live shows - but in a modern new light. The band breathes new life into one of their all-time classics, engulfing the listener in melancholy and nostalgia alike reuniting with an old friend.

On tracks like “Sound Of My Life” and “Not For The Innocent”, the band’s tried-and-true use of keys and electronic elements are a noted standout, while tracks such as “Das Ende” blaze with headbang-inducing, stomping drums and hammering energy as German lyrics further intensify the Gothic industrial metal aura.

With Inglorious Darkness, Crematory prove that their passion burns brighter than ever, and that even after more than 30 years, they are solidified as a Gothic Metal genre giant.

Crematory on Inglorious Darkness: “New band line-up and back to the roots with only one guitar and no other singer besides Felix, who sang everything on this album alone, even the cleaner vocals. Hardness, melody and gloom are excellently combined on Inglorious Darkness. Real Gothic metal is the catchword, which can be enjoyed here. Numerous hits sung in German and English, partly electronic, partly orchestral and partly full on the face in Gothic rock'n roll style.”

Inglorious Darkness will be available in the following formats:

- Digisleeve CD Edition

- 2LP Gatefold Black

- Wooden Box: Digisleeve, Bonus CD, Logo Buckle Belt, Album Cover Flag, Plectrum Set (limited to 400 copies)

- 2LP Gatefold in transparent red (limited to 300 copies)

- Digisleeve & Shirt Bundle

- Digital Full Length Album

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Inglorious Darkness"

"Break Down The Walls"

"Trümmerwelten"

"Rest In Peace"

"The Sound Of My Life"

"Tränen der Zeit"

"Until We Meet Again"

"Zur Hölle"

"Not For The Innocent"

"Forsaken"

"Das Ende"

"Inglorious Darkness" video:

Lineup:

Felix Stass – Vocals

Katrin Jüllich – Keyboards

Markus Jüllich – Drums

Rolf Munkes – Guitar

Patrick Schmid – Bass

(Photo - Stefan Heilemann)