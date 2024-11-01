CREMATORY To Release Destination Album In May; 2025 German Tour Dates Confirmed

Crematory, the pioneers of German gothic metal, have signed a new record deal with ROAR. With over three decades of influence and innovation in the international metal scene, Crematory are pleased to release their upcoming and previous albums with a strong and experienced partner. Fans can look forward to an exciting and extensive future with their heroes.

The band is currently working on finalizing their new studio album, Destination, which is scheduled for release on May 2, 2025. Fans can expect a return to the classic gothic metal style with lots of catchy hits. The album release will follow with an extensive tour of Germany.

"The new studio album Destination is an ingenious mix of the 90s gothic metal times like Illusions, combined with hard melodic death metal hymns like Act Seven and modern electronic songs with German lyrics in the style of Revolution. More is not possible“, says drummer Markus Jüllich happily, and adds: ”With Destination the new standard of the modern melodic gothic metal era is determined! The previous album Inglorious Darkness was the start of Felix singing all the songs on his own again and now we've managed a perfect precision landing with Destination!"

Jochen Richert, Managing Director of ROAR, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration: “Welcoming the German gothic metal legends Crematory to ROAR feels good. In addition to the new studio album, we have the pleasure of releasing 14 catalog titles. The challenge here is that the tracks are not available digitally. We have worked out an extensive release schedule that will take place over the next two years. This is an exciting task that we are very happy to take on.”

In addition to the new album, ROAR will release all Crematory's previous albums digitally and in limited vinyl editions for the collectors. These reissues will be digitally remastered and offer a new sound experience that will excite both old and new fans. On CD, there will be a special box set announced shortly.

To shorten the waiting time for the new album, a detailed studio video documentary on Destination will be available online in January. In February, Crematory will release a new single and video clip and follow with a new single each month leading up to the album release on May 2.

The band states: “Crematory are very happy to be working with many old acquaintances and good friends who now also work at ROAR, because we have known and respected each other for decades and know exactly what we have and get from each other!”

Crematory have a lot of exciting news to announce. Even after over 30 years, the band remains a force to be reckoned with in the music landscape. 2025 will definitely be the year for Crematory!

Destination Tour 2025:

May

1 - Kaiserslautern, Germany - Kammgarn

2 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

3 - Stuttgart, Germany - Wizemann

4 - Mannheim, Germany - 7er Club

9 - Regensburg, Germany - Eventhall

11 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Werk

16 - Erfurt, Germany - From Hell

17 - Zwickau, Germany - Club Seilerstr

29 - Oberhausen, Germany - Kult Tempel

30 - Potsdam, Germany - Lindenpark

31 - Coesfeld, Germany - Fabrik

(Photo - Ingo Spörl)