CREST OF DARKNESS To Release My Ghost Album In October; Details Revealed

Crest Of Darkness' new album, My Ghost, will be released on October 18 via My Kingdom Music and will present the heaviest, most obscure and personal music ever released by the Norwegian black metal veterans. Evil riffing, ritualistic atmospheres and demonic vocals will be the keywords of their ninth full length album in their 30 year career.

My Ghost is the result of two years worth of blood and sweat, that began with Ingar working alone to mould his very personal thoughts and beliefs into musical ideas that the band can then develop together, each contributing their own ideas to the process.

Recorded at MLP Studios with Nils H. Maehlum at the helm and mastered by Giuseppe Nicolò (aka Buzz) at Lost Soul Studio, My Ghost is an extremely personal journey that defines the very essence of Crest Of Darkness.

Here are Ingar's words about this new creature: "Structured as a ritual, My Ghost is a concept album, which, from an artistic standpoint, is meant to be heard as a whole. From the album's evocative opening, the ritual leads us to its climax, embodied by the final song 'The Ultimate Truth'. This is the point at which the listener completes the initiation into the dark world of Crest Of Darkness, and is thus ready to enter the "Ninth Portal". With its varied and uncompromising lyrics underpinning its message, My Ghost is essentially a long journey into the darkest recesses of the mind. A place where Nature's darkest forces breathe energy and vitality into those who have the courage, and the strength, to become their own Gods".

My Ghost is now available to pre-order on LP, digipak CD and in a special bundle edition limited to 50 copies.

The album artwork was created by Roy Allan Larsen.

Tracklisting:

"My Ghost"

"Infected"

"The Will Of God"

"Call Of The Moon"

"Satanic"

"Sacrificed To The Sun"

"The Awakening"

"Under My Spell"

"The Ultimate Truth"