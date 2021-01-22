CREYE Premier "Broken Highway" Music Video

Swedish rockers, Creye, are back with their second studio album, II, out now. Find order options here, and watch a video for the album opener, "Broken Highway", below.

The album sees the band’s songwriting and playing jumping by leaps and bounds to put them at the forefront of the Swedish melodic rock scene.

After releasing the critically acclaimed EP Straight To The Top in early 2017, Creye signed a multi-album deal with Frontiers and released their self-titled debut album in October 2018 to much acclaim from press and fans.

After announcing that August Rauer would be the new frontman for the band in late 2018, Creye toured in Sweden and Europe in 2019, including appearing at the Melodicrock Fest, Frontiers Rock Sweden, and the Rockingham Festival.

Creye regrouped in the studio in late 2019 to start working on the follow up album to their self-titled debut. The plan was to refine and improve their songs and approach. The band’s strong determination shines through on this new record, which sounds incredibly cohesive and diverse.

Creye was started in 2015 by Andreas Gullstrand. His vision was to start a new Swedish pop/rock sensation that would take listeners on a journey back to the glory days of the eighties, both musically and visually. After spending nearly two months experimenting with the sound of the band, Andreas settled on what could best be described as a slick melodic rock sound with a touch of 80's retro in the mix.

Tracklisting:

"Broken Highway"

"Carry On"

"Find A Reason"

"Siberia"

"Face To Face"

"Can’t Stop What We Started"

"Lost Without You"

"Hold Back The Night"

"Let The World Know"

"Closer"

"The Greatest"

"War Of Love"

"Broken Highway" video:

"Find A Reason":

"Face To Face" lyric video:

Lineup:

August Rauer - Lead Vocals

Andreas Gullstrand - Lead Guitar

Fredrik Joakimsson - Rhythm Guitar

Joel Selsfors - Keyboards

Gustaf Örsta - Bass

Arvid Filipsson - Drums