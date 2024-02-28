CRIMSON GLORY Announce First Show In Over A Decade

Legendary prog/power metal giants, Crimson Glory recently returned with a new lead vocalist and a new guitarist. Original founding members - guitarist Ben Jackson, bassist Jeff Lords, and drummer Dana Burnell - are being joined by new lead vocalist Travis Wills and new guitarist Mark (Borgy) Borgmeyer.

The band has announced their first show in over a decade as they will perform at Greece's Up The Hammers XIX on March 6-8, 2025. This will be CG's first show since August 18, 2012 at Sweden's Rockstad: Falun when current Queensrÿche singer Todd La Torre fronted the band.

CG recently released the new single "Triskaideka" and a second single "Indelible Ashes" will be issued at a later date. "Triskaideka" is available now along with a new merch line on the band's official website, here. Check out a lyric video for the tune below: