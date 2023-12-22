CRIMSON GLORY Return With New Singer And Guitarist; "Triskaideka" Single Available Now

Legendary prog/power metal giants, Crimson Glory, are returning with a new lead vocalist, a new guitarist and immediate plans to release two new singles. Check out audio teasers below.

Original founding members - guitarist Ben Jackson, bassist Jeff Lords, and drummer Dana Burnell - are being joined by new lead vocalist Travis Wills, and new guitarist Mark (Borgy) Borgmeyer.

Two new singles, "Triskaideka" and "Indelible Ashes", are slated for release. The first, "Triskaideka", is available now on the band's official website, here. A lyric video for "Triskaideka" will premier on January 20.

The band will also be playing some select European live concert dates in October of '24. Enter the future of Crimson Glory!