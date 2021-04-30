CRO-MAGS - Summer 2021 Shows Cancelled; New Tour Dates Confirmed For June / July 2022

Due to the ongoing global pandemic, Cro-Mags have been forced to cancel their summer tour for 2021. Dates have been rescheduled for 2022. Cro-Mags founder and bassist Harley Flanagan has issued the following statement:

"It is with great disappointment that I have to announce the cancellation of this summer's Cro-Mags shows due to the coronavirus/quarantines and travel restrictions, and thus complications that have made it impossible for us to make it. I'm especially sorry about canceling in the regions that we have not yet performed. If there is a silver lining it is that we now have a booking agents in those regions and the shows are already being rescheduled for next year when things will have hopefully returned to some kind of normality. In the meantime, I have 16 new songs I am finishing in the studio and I will continue to train, practice and stay in shape so that I can go on tour next year and give you the best shows of my life. I am sorry and I apologize, but I look forward to seeing you in the near future."

New tour dates for 2022 are as follows:

June

21 - Glasgow, Scotland - The Broadcast

22 - Edinburgh, Scotland - La Belle Angele

23 - Limerick, Ireland - Dolans

24 - Dublin, Ireland - The Grand Social

25 - Belfast, Northern Ireland - Voodoo

26 - Bolton, England - The York

27 - Newcastle, England - The Cluny

28 - Leeds, England - The Brudenell Social Club

29 - Southampton, England - The Loft

30 - London, England - The Underworld

July

5 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

6 - Hannover, Germany - Chez Heinz

7 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

8 - Ubach-Palenberg, Germany - Rockfabrik

9 - Dortmund, Germany - Junkyard

Cro-Mags recently released an official video for "Life On Earth", taken from their new 2020 EP which was released in December 2020. The single was released on April 9th as a limited edition coloured three-piece 7" vinyl box, limited coloured 10" vinyl, and on CD.

Check out the video below.

“A lot can happen in any given year, but 2020 has taken it to another level,” admits Flanagan. 2020 saw the NYC based crew release the critically acclaimed album In the Beginning (their first in 20 years) and now, before the year ends, the new EP 2020, and its eponymous video (watch below).

Cro-Mags were scheduled to go on tour in support of the album In The Beginning in the summer of 2020 and were booked solid in Europe, UK, Japan and South America. All was set to kick-off with a show at Webster Hall (NYC) with Body Count on March 15 - when all of a sudden the Coronavirus quarantine went into effect (March 13 in NYC) and the year of madness began. In response, Cro-Mags pivoted and did one of the very first live stream shows, “The Quarantine Show,” from the historic (and now defunct) SIR Studios in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood.

As Flanagan recounts, “(Drummer) G-Man was stuck in New York for seven months because of the travel ban, so we started writing songs, and as soon as we were able to get into the studio we started tracking.” Recorded at Steve Zing's (Sam Hain, Danzig) newly launched Trick or Treat Studio, they brought back Arthur Rizk who produced In The Beginning.

Rocky George had just managed to get out of NYC before the lock down in March and tracked his guitars in Los Angeles. Guitarist Gabby Abularach remained in Guatemala during the travel ban and decided that both personally and professionally he was in need of a change and to move in ‘a different direction.’

Aware of the quarantine and travel ban, Cro-Mags asked long-time friend Joseph Affe (M.O.D, Maximum Penalty, Harley's War) to play The Quarantine Show. Joe had just toured Europe and the U.K with Cro-Mags in late 2019 when Rocky couldn't make the trip. Harley had played with Joe on and off since 2003 in different projects and it was a perfect fit, so Cro-Mags brought Affe on to do the EP. After all the years, playing the entire catalogue and having so recently filled in for both Rocky and Gabby, it was seamless.

The 2020 EP is unintentionally 20 minutes and 20 seconds, and plays out more like a time-capsule look into the dumpster fire known as the year 2020. Flanagan explains, “Just by coincidence we recorded 20 minutes and 16 seconds of music, so we simply added a few seconds of real-world chaos. The album cover is meant to look like a calendar - 7 squares across, with one picture from 2020 per day. Corona Virus, quarantine, empty streets, brutality, burning buildings, violence and destruction: 2020 is a year none of us will ever forget.”

2020 tracklisting:

"Age Of Quarantine"

"2020"

"Life On Earth"

"Violence and Destruction"

"Chaos In The Streets"

"Cro-Fusion"

"2020" video: