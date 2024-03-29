Croatia’s KREMATORIUM Announce Sinister Seduction Album; “Moonshine Rider” Video Streaming

Croatian thrash metallers Krematorium are set to release their highly anticipated second full-length album, Sinister Seduction, this summer.

“Sinister Seduction is our second full-length album. It contains eight tracks in which we tried to deliver an old-school vibe, incorporating ‘80s thrash metal and NWOTHM.

“Both of these genres were our driving forces while writing and recording this album.

The approach we took when we wrote lyrics was quite different than songwriting on our previous releases.

“We didn’t want to release another war and anti-religious themed album. Instead, we opted for writing about themes which are more familiar to us.

“Our inspiration came from movies, people and events surrounding us. Musically speaking, this album has way more traditional heavy metal influences than predecessor Body Bags. At the same time, there’s no lack of speed and explosiveness.

“Sinister Seduction has everything we like- from headbanging mid-tempo tracks and heavy metal melodies to fast-paced songs with harsh screaming vocals. We can’t wait to share it with you!" - says the band.

First single and video for “Moonshine Rider” streaming below: