Croatia’s MANNTRA Releases New Single “Teuta”

Croatia’s folk metal juggernauts, Manntra, return with a thunderous new anthem, “Teuta”, a powerful ode to strength, legacy, and rebellion. Originally scheduled for February, their 8th studio album, Titans, will now be unleashed on March 14, 2025, via Napalm Records, due to production-related delays.

Renowned for their unique fusion of ancient Balkan musical heritage with raw metal power, Manntra continues to build on a legacy that includes seven explosive albums and unforgettable performances at iconic festivals like Wacken Open Air. From headlining stages to sharing the spotlight with legends like In Extremo, the band has cemented their place as a force to be reckoned with in the global metal scene.

“Teuta” showcases Manntra at their best, blending lyrical storytelling with relentless energy. The song draws inspiration from the legendary Illyrian queen Teuta, evoking the fearless spirit of her seafaring warriors. The track is both a rousing battle cry and a tribute to the unity and freedom of her people, who ruled the Adriatic waters. Thunderous riffs, majestic melodies, and anthemic chants mirror the courage and determination of those who dared to tempt fate and conquer the unknown.

Prepare for the storm - Manntra is here to remind the world why they are the vanguard of Folk Metal, ready to unleash Titans upon the world in 2025.

Manntra on the new single “Teuta”:

“‘Teuta’ is the second single from Titans. Imagine a stormy open sea with armies leaping from ship to ship in an epic battle. The song, its mood, and the history behind the lyrics create a perfect combination to immerse everyone in this war!”

Formed in 2012 around mastermind Marko Matijević Sekul, the band has proven to be extremely productive as Titans is already their eighth studio album. Over the years the quintet developed their trademark sound by combining raw metal riffs and hard-hitting industrial sounds with traditional folk instruments, unleashing a relentless storm of catchy metal hymns. Manntra’s high energy soundscape is skillfully built by supposed opposites: authentic folk instruments like pipes and mandolins interwoven with raspy male vocals and an uplifting industrial metal sound.

With their newest masterpiece they clearly take no prisoners as the album sets off with the title track “Titans” delivering forceful rhythms and powerful drumming. This continues on tracks like “Higher” or “Riders In The Dawn” kicking off with strong intros. Like no other, Manntra manage effortlessly to transport the ancient tunes into modern times by combining its folk elements with synths like on “My Sandman” or the album closer “Nav” delivering massive melodies.

But Manntra also stay true to their roots with "Teuta” telling the story of a legendary Illyrian queen who reigned in Croatia around 200 BC and “Unholy Water (Voda)” containing a catchy chorus and intense female folk vocals delivering a hymn like melody with lyrics partly in Croatian. The same can be witnessed on the extremely groovy and catchy “Heart Of The Storm”, while uplifting “Skal” is a song to get every folk party started. A clear highlight are the combined songs “Forgotten Pt.1” and “Forgotten Pt.2” which are true industrial metal masterpieces that seamlessly cross genres, heavily leaning towards electronic elements, while maintaining their very own soundscape.

Overall Titans convinces with an enormous hit-density and sets a clear mark, delivering proud hymns and in-your-face metal songs that are undeniable, proving that Manntra are on the very top of their game, ready to enter the next level of their promising journey!

Titans will be available in the following formats:

- 1 Vinyl Bundle (Tote Bag, Autograph Card, Drinking horn, Patch, Invitation Card "Online Meet & Greet" - Napalm Records mail order only - strictly limited to 300)

- 1 CD Bundle (Tote Bag, Autograph Card, Drinking horn, Patch, Invitation Card "Online Meet & Greet" - Napalm Records mail order only - strictly limited to 300)

- 1 LP Marbled Orange / Black - Napalm Records mail order only - strictly limited to 200

- 1 LP Black Vinyl

- 6p Digipak + Booklet

Titans tracklisting:

"Ceremony"

"Titans"

"Teuta"

"The Heart Of The Storm"

"Unholy Water (Voda)"

"Skal" (Miracle Of Sound Cover)

"Higher"

"My Sandman"

"Riders In The Dawn"

"Forgotten Pt.1"

"Forgotten Pt.2 - The Ritual"

"Nav"

Manntra are:

Marko Matijević Sekul - Vocal / Synth / Guitar / Pipes

Andrea Kert - Drums

Zoltan Lečei - Bass

Zlatko Štefančić - Guitar / Mandolina / Pipes

Dorian Pavlović - Guitar / Acoustic

(Photo - Franz Schepers / Marko Ristić)