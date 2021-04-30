CROBOT Debut Music Video For "Kiss It Goodbye" Feat. LIGHT THE TORCH's Howard Jones

Crobot and Mascot Records have announced the global release of an EP titled Rat Child on June 18. The complete tracklisting features “Mountain” (featuring Frank Bello), “Kiss It Goodbye” (featuring Howard Jones), “Everyone Dies,” (featuring Stix Zadina), and “Rat Child.”

Today, the band presents the music video for “Kiss It Goodbye", which can be seen below.

Singer Brandon Yeagley shares, “‘Kiss It Goodbye’ is a complete full-circle moment for us. We’ve idolized Howard Jones’ ability to pinpoint the perfect melody since picking up our instruments and that dude is on beast mode here. And those guitars sound like they’re right out of an Alien flick - This one is soaked in acidy-spit!”

He continues, “Howard was introduced to us through mutual friends. We have always been huge fans of his melodic footprint and his unique melodies. When we heard he would be interested in writing with us, we were beyond excited. He flew down to Austin and spent a few days in a studio with us. We had a such great chemistry with him and wrote this song. We thought it was a shoe-in for being a track on Motherbrain but for whatever reason, it didn’t make the cut. It seemed like such a travesty to let such a great song sit on the shelf. So, we’re pumped to let the world hear it now.”

Howard Jones adds, “Had a great time writing ‘Kiss It Goodbye’ with Crobot! Their sound and energy is infectious, and there was no way I was passing up working with them. I hope you all dig it!” The music video was created and directed by William “Wombat” Felch.

On the collected body of work released as the Rat Child EP, the band shares, “These Motherbrain leftovers (and new tunes alike), will satiate your tastebuds for some new Crobot riffage. We had the unique opportunity to collaborate with Frankie Bello (Anthrax), Howard Jones (Light the Torch), & Stix Zadina (Steel Panther), with whom we not only value friendship but idolize as well. Whether it’s gritty grooves, ballistic riffs, or that good ol’ Crobot sound you’re yearning for to getcha through, we’ve got just frequencies for ya! Say hello to our lil’ friends...”

(Photo - Justin Borucki)