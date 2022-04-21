CROBOT Debut Music Video For New Single "Set You Free"

Crobot and Mascot Records / Mascot Label Group present the official music video for “Set You Free”, which can be viewed below. The song is the lead single from the band’s new studio album, Feel This, planned for global release on June 3.

Singer Brandon Yeagley shares, “There’s a few things that you have to do when you find yourself deep in the heart of Texas shooting a music video - either something’s getting blown up or set on fire. We decided the latter for the filming of ‘Set You Free.’ It’s always a pleasure working with the crew of MyGoodEye and this one is literally on fire. With the help of our talented friend, Chelsee Jernigan (Fear of the Walking Dead, What About Molly?) we find ourselves lost in the woods with only the light of our flashlights and a few burning things…what things you ask? Well, what sort of things would you expect us to burn, Beardos?“

With tens of millions of streams, countless shows, and global acclaim, Brandon Yeagley [vocals], Chris Bishop [guitar], Tim Peugh [bass], and Dan Ryan [drums] realize their vision like never before on their fifth full-length studio album. The release follows 2019s Top 10 Heatseekers album Motherbrain, whose cumulative streams have surpassed 30 million. Twenty-one million of which were for the goliath single "Low Life," a Top 10 single at Active Rock radio, with a 29-week run on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart.

"This is the record we've been wanting to do ever since we started," exclaims Brandon. "We've always thought of ourselves as a live act," he continues. "When Jay Ruston described his process of recording, we were beyond excited about getting in and getting our hands dirty. It involved performing live as a unit and finishing all instruments on a song before moving on to the next. We recorded 16 songs in 21 days, which is a feat in itself."

They made waves with Legend of the Spaceborne Killer [2012], Something Supernatural [2014], and Welcome To Fat City [2016]. However, Motherbrain [2019] represented a high watermark. They've crisscrossed the US, and The World, in road-warrior style, playing with the likes of Anthrax, Black Label Society, Chevelle, Clutch, Volbeat, Halestorm and more. They've lit up festival bills and the annual Shiprocked! Cruise, Rocklahoma, Aftershock, and the Jericho Cruise alongside others. "We tour the pockets off of our pants and sleep in our van for half of the year. To some, that may seem like misery, but to us - it's Heaven baby!" the frontman says.

Pre-order the new album here.

Tracklisting:

"Electrified"

"Dizzy"

"Set You Free"

"Better Times"

"Golden"

"Without Wings"

"Livin' On The Streets"

"Into The Fire"

"Dance With The Dead"

"Holy Ghost"

"Never Break Me"

"Staring Straight Into The Sun"

"Better Times" video:

(Photo - Wombat Fire)