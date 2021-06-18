CROBOT Presents "Everyone Dies" Feat. STEEL PANTHER's STIX ZADINIA

Crobot and Mascot Records / Mascot Label Group have announced the global release of an EP titled Rat Child on June 18. The complete track listing includes “Mountain” (featuring Frank Bello), “Kiss It Goodbye” (featuring Howard Jones), “Everyone Dies,” (featuring Stix Zadinia), and “Rat Child.” To purchase, click here.

Today, the band and Mascot Records present the music video for “Everyone Dies” featuring Steel Panther’s Stix Zadinia, who also co-wrote and mixed the track. He appears in the official video alongside the members of Crobot. Zadinia shares, “I think this song will floor people. You haven’t heard Crobot quite like this before. Writing this song with them has been a fantastic experience, and I can’t wait for people to hear it!”

Crobot singer Brandon Yeagley offers, “Whether you’re jammin’ in your Delorean or Mini-Cooper, we’ve always got something to take you back to the future. Riffs? Check. Spandex? Check. Sequins? You bet yer sweet Granny’s ass... So when you’re ready to rock, just call on your neighborhood friendly Crobot. We’ve got a real mutha for ya!”

The music video was directed and edited by Wombat, and is dedicated to Brandon’s father Rick Yeagley who passed away in October, 2019.

Previously, the band and label presented “Kiss It Goodbye” featuring Light The Torch’s Howard Jones, and the first reveal was “Mountain,” featuring Anthrax’s Frank Bello; both can be screened below.

Crobot has announced upcoming appearances in the markets below. Them Evil’s will support all performances in Texas. Looking towards the planned performances and next studio album Yeagley states, “The future is looking starbrite, Beardos! We’re hitting the streets then locking ourselves in between four studio walls until we leave with the most rockin’ record the World’s ever seen! Cause Crobot never really goes away, we just hibernate.”

July

8 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live!

9 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

10 - Dallas, TX - Trees

11 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

13 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th St

14 - Joplin, MO - Guitars

15 - Iowa City, IA - Gabes

16 - Cadott, WI - Rock Fest

17 - Janesville, WI - Back Bar