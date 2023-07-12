CROBOT Release Cover Of JANET JACKSON's "Black Cat"; Audio

Crobot and Mascot Records / Mascot Label Group have released a recording of Janet Jackson’s “Black Cat”. Listen to the cover here, and below.

Crobot’s Brandon Yeagley shares, “Every time we talked about covering a song, ‘Black Cat’ would come up as one we wished we had written. So, here’s our chance to pay homage to the great Janet Jackson. It’s got all the things that go into the Crobot sound - bad ass riffs, a funky groove for days, and soaring high vocals. What’s not to like about this tune? It’s even got cow bell!”

Feel This was released on June 3. With tens of millions of streams, countless shows, and global acclaim, Brandon Yeagley [vocals], Chris Bishop [guitar], Tim Peugh [bass], and Dan Ryan [drums] realize their vision like never before on their fifth full-length studio album. The release follows 2019s Top 10 Heatseekers album Motherbrain, whose cumulative streams have surpassed 30 million. Twenty-one million of which were for the goliath single "Low Life," a Top 10 single at Active Rock radio, with a 29-week run on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart.

They made waves with Legend of the Spaceborne Killer [2012], Something Supernatural [2014], and Welcome To Fat City [2016]. However, Motherbrain [2019] represented a high watermark. They've crisscrossed the US, and The World, in road-warrior style, playing with the likes of Anthrax, Black Label Society, Chevelle, Clutch, Volbeat, Halestorm and more. They've lit up festival bills and the annual Shiprocked! Cruise, Rocklahoma, Aftershock, and the Jericho Cruise alongside others. "We tour the pockets off of our pants and sleep in our van for half of the year. To some, that may seem like misery, but to us - it's Heaven baby!" the frontman says.

Tracklisting:

"Electrified"

"Dizzy"

"Set You Free"

"Better Times"

"Golden"

"Without Wings"

"Livin' On The Streets"

"Into The Fire"

"Dance With The Dead"

"Holy Ghost"

"Never Break Me"

"Staring Straight Into The Sun"

"Golden" video:

"Better Times" video:

Crobot begin an extensive tour of the US today, July 12, in Lawrence, KS. Dates below:

July

12 - Bottleneck - Lawrence, KS

14 - Rock Fest - Cadott, WI

15 - Upheaval Festival - Grand Rapids, MI

17 - Crafthouse Stage & Grill - Pittsburgh, PA

18 - Velvet Underground - Toronto, ON

20 - Piranha Bar - Montreal, QC

21 - Chance Theater - Poughkeepsie, NY

22 - Mickey's Black Box - Lititz, PA

25 - Hangar 1819 - Greensboro, NC

26 - Radio Room - Greenville, SC

27 - Trolley Pub - Summerville, SC

28 - Buddha Live - Fort Myers, FL

29 - Credo Conduit - Orlando, FL

30 - The Orpheum - Tampa, FL

August

1 - Masquerade, Atlanta GA

3 - Mesquite Street Pizza, Corpus Christi TX

4 - Scout Bar, Houston TX

Crobot will be getting on the party bus with Airbourne and Blues Pills calling through France, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Belgium, The Netherlands and finishing in the UK three days before Christmas, with a headline stop off in the Czech Republic along the way.



Talking about the tour Brandon Yeagley says: "It’s been a long time coming, but we’re so excited to set fire to foreign stages with the power of the riff. Our pals in Airbourne have put together one ace line-up alongside Blues Pills to ensure we can turn off all of our cares and riff until the sun comes up! Well, at least until the venues kick us out!"



Tour Dates :

November

28 - Zenith - Paris, France

December

1 - Vistalegre Arean - Madrid, Spain

2 - Sant Jordi - Barcelona, Spain

3 - Cubec - Bilbao, Spain

5 - Alcatrazz - Milan, Italy

6 - Halle 622 - Zurich, Switzerland

7 - Zenith - Munich, Germany

9 - Gasometer - Berlin, Germany

10 - Columbiahalle - Berlin, Germany

11 - Strahov 007 - Prague, Czech Republic (headline show)

12 - Porche Arena - Stuggart, Germany

14 - Palladium - Cologne, Germany

15 - Stadthalle - Hamburg, Germany

16 - Cirque Royal - Brussels, Belgium

19 - 013 - Tilburg, Netherlands

21 - Victoria Warehouse - Manchester, UK

22 - Brixton Academy - London, UK

(Photo - Wombat Fire)