CROBOT Share Official "Golden" Music Video

Crobot and Mascot Records / Mascot Label Group have released the official music video for “Golden” from the band's Feel This album. Watch below.

Singer Brandon Yeagley shares, “’Golden’ is a soaring homage to a God-gone-too soon. When it came to the lyrics, we collectively wanted it to be a tribute to Chris Cornell. We are so influenced by everything he and Soundgarden have done. We ran with the song in honor of his legacy."

Feel This was released on June 3. With tens of millions of streams, countless shows, and global acclaim, Brandon Yeagley [vocals], Chris Bishop [guitar], Tim Peugh [bass], and Dan Ryan [drums] realize their vision like never before on their fifth full-length studio album. The release follows 2019s Top 10 Heatseekers album Motherbrain, whose cumulative streams have surpassed 30 million. Twenty-one million of which were for the goliath single "Low Life," a Top 10 single at Active Rock radio, with a 29-week run on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart.

They made waves with Legend of the Spaceborne Killer [2012], Something Supernatural [2014], and Welcome To Fat City [2016]. However, Motherbrain [2019] represented a high watermark. They've crisscrossed the US, and The World, in road-warrior style, playing with the likes of Anthrax, Black Label Society, Chevelle, Clutch, Volbeat, Halestorm and more. They've lit up festival bills and the annual Shiprocked! Cruise, Rocklahoma, Aftershock, and the Jericho Cruise alongside others. "We tour the pockets off of our pants and sleep in our van for half of the year. To some, that may seem like misery, but to us - it's Heaven baby!" the frontman says.

Tracklisting:

"Electrified"

"Dizzy"

"Set You Free"

"Better Times"

"Golden"

"Without Wings"

"Livin' On The Streets"

"Into The Fire"

"Dance With The Dead"

"Holy Ghost"

"Never Break Me"

"Staring Straight Into The Sun"

"Better Times" video:

Crobot will be getting on the party bus with Airbourne and Blues Pills calling through France, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Belgium, The Netherlands and finishing in the UK three days before Christmas, with a headline stop off in the Czech Republic along the way.



Talking about the tour Brandon Yeagley says: "It’s been a long time coming, but we’re so excited to set fire to foreign stages with the power of the riff. Our pals in Airbourne have put together one ace line-up alongside Blues Pills to ensure we can turn off all of our cares and riff until the sun comes up! Well, at least until the venues kick us out!"



Tour Dates :

November

28 - Zenith - Paris, France

December

1 - Vistalegre Arean - Madrid, Spain

2 - Sant Jordi - Barcelona, Spain

3 - Cubec - Bilbao, Spain

5 - Alcatrazz - Milan, Italy

6 - Halle 622 - Zurich, Switzerland

7 - Zenith - Munich, Germany

9 - Gasometer - Berlin, Germany

10 - Columbiahalle - Berlin, Germany

11 - Strahov 007 - Prague, Czech Republic (headline show)

12 - Porche Arena - Stuggart, Germany

14 - Palladium - Cologne, Germany

15 - Stadthalle - Hamburg, Germany

16 - Cirque Royal - Brussels, Belgium

19 - 013 - Tilburg, Netherlands

21 - Victoria Warehouse - Manchester, UK

22 - Brixton Academy - London, UK

(Photo - Wombat Fire)